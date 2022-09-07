Cobra Kai season 5: Who is William Zabka aka Johnny Lawrence and where have you seen him before?

The much-awaited Cobra Kai season 5 will arrive on the popular streaming platform Netflix on Friday, September 9, 2022. A sequel to the highly celebrated and much-loved martial-art franchise The Karate Kid, the series Cobra Kai has become a fan favorite over the years.

Josh Heald, Hayden Schlossberg, and Jon Hurwitz have served as the creators of the sequel series. The official synopsis for Cobra Kai season 5, as per Netflix, states:

"The battle for the soul of the Valley may be over, but the war is just beginning. . . Following the shocking results of the All Valley Tournament, Sensei Terry Silver is expanding the Cobra Kai empire and trying to make his "No Mercy" style of karate the only game in town."

It further reads:

"With Kreese behind bars and Johnny Lawrence setting karate aside to focus on repairing the damage he's caused, Daniel LaRusso must call on an old friend for help. . . As Terry leads Cobra Kai into a new regime, Daniel, Johnny and an old ally join forces in a battle that goes way beyond the mat."

Highly acclaimed American actor William Zabka plays the iconic role of Johnny Lawrence in Cobra Kai and is all set to reprise his role as Lawrence in the upcoming brand new fifth season of the Neflix series.

Ever since Netflix launched the official trailer for Cobra Kai season 5, the audience has been excited to find out how the much-celebrated character Johnny Lawrence will turn out in the latest season of the series.

Without further delay, let's dive in and find out all about the notable actor William Zabka, ahead of the premiere of Cobra Kai season 5 this Friday on Netflix.

Learn all about William Zabka, before the debut of Cobra Kai season 5 on Netflix

56-year-old William Zabka is a highly renowned and beloved American actor famous for portraying the cherished character of Johnny Lawrence in The Karate Kid and The Karate Kid Part II and its sequel comedy-drama series, Cobra Kai.

He is also known for playing iconic roles such as Greg Tolan in the 1985 movie Just One of the Guys, Jack in another 1985 movie National Lampoon's European Vacation, Otto Emmerick in the 2002 movie Antibody, Milton Malcolm in the 2014 movie Where Hope Grows, and Scott McCall in the 1985 series The Equalizer.

William Zabka has also been a part of several other notable movies, including Back to School, Dreams of Gold: The Mel Fisher Story, A Tiger's Tale, Unlawful Passage, The Power Within, High Voltage, Interceptors, Falcon Down, Landspeed, Cake: A Wedding Story, Hot Tub Time Machine, and several others.

Zabka has also been a part of several other noteworthy TV series, including The Greatest American Hero, Gimme a Break!, CBS Schoolbreak Special, Robot Chicken, How I Met Your Mother, Gortimer Gibbon's Life on Normal Street, Psych, and a few others.

Besides William Zabka, other promising actors on the intriguing cast list for Cobra Kai season 5 include Ralph Macchio, Courtney Henggeler, Peyton List, Xolo Maridueña, Vanessa Rubio, Tanner Buchanan, Dallas Dupree Young, Thomas Ian Griffith and several others.

Don't forget to catch Cobra Kai season 5, airing this Friday, September 9, 2022, exclusively on Netflix.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Susrita Das