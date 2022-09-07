Cobra Kai season 5: Who is Mary Mouser aka Samantha LaRusso and where have you seen her before?

Cobra Kai season 5, the much-awaited and highly entertaining season of the fan-favorite comedy-drama martial-arts series Cobra Kai, will premiere exclusively on Netflix this coming Friday, September 9, 2022. The series is a sequel to the beloved The Karate Kid franchise.

Hayden Schlossberg, Josh Heald, and Jon Hurwitz have acted as the creators of the Netflix series, Cobra Kai. The official Netflix synopsis for Cobra Kai season 5 states:

"The battle for the soul of the Valley may be over, but the war is just beginning. . . Following the shocking results of the All Valley Tournament, Sensei Terry Silver is expanding the Cobra Kai empire and trying to make his "No Mercy" style of karate the only game in town."

The synopsis further states:

"With Kreese behind bars and Johnny Lawrence setting karate aside to focus on repairing the damage he's caused, Daniel LaRusso must call on an old friend for help. . . As Terry leads Cobra Kai into a new regime, Daniel, Johnny and an old ally join forces in a battle that goes way beyond the mat."

Highly talented American actress Mary Mouser portrays the character Samantha LaRusso in the popular series Cobra Kai, and the young actress will be seen reprising her intriguing role as Samantha LaRusso in Cobra Kai season 5.

Over the last four seasons, Mouser has gained a lot of acknowledgement and positive responses for her portrayal of the character, Samantha LaRusso. Without further ado, let's dig deep to find out all about Mary Mouser, ahead of the debut of Cobra Kai Season 5 exclusively on Netflix.

Learn all about Mary Mouser, before Cobra Kai season 5 airs on Netflix

The 26-year-old American actress Mary Mouser first came into the limelight after portraying the character of Samantha LaRusso in the series, Cobra Kai. Viewers have been eagerly waiting to see what the actress will bring in the upcoming fifth season of the series.

Mary Mouser is also well known for playing the role of Christine Pastore in the 2006 movie Mr. Fix It, Julia in the 2008 movie Ball Don't Lie, Carla in the 2011 movie All Kids Count, Ruth in the 2014 movie Medeas, Kelly Gibbs in the 2005 series NCIS, and Lacey Fleming in the 2011 series Body of Proof.

The actress has also been a part of several other noteworthy movies, including Son of the Mask, LA Blues, Penny Dreadful, Dragon Hunters, Delgo, Bride Wars, The Hole, Field of Lost Shoes, Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day, and a few others.

Mouser has also appeared on several well-known TV series, such as Without a Trace, CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, The King of Queens, Eloise: The Animated Series, Life Is Wild, Lie to Me, Chowder, Ghost Whisperer, Drop Dead Diva, The Fosters, Scandal, Criminal Minds, CSI: Cyber, Freakish, Scorpion, Happy Together, Room 104, and a few others.

Apart from Mary Mouser, other promising actors on the cast list for Cobra Kai season 5, are Ralph Macchio, William Zabka, Thomas Ian Griffith, Tanner Buchanan, Courtney Henggeler, Vanessa Rubio, Xolo Maridueña, Dallas Dupree Young, Peyton List, and a few others.

Watch Cobra Kai season 5, airing on Netflix this Friday, September 9, 2022.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Susrita Das