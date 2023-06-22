Mayans M.C. season 5 episode 6 recap: Who did EZ and Angel kill? 

Mayans M.C., a spinoff of the hit action crime drama Sons of Anarchy, is currently in its final season, and fans are expecting a glorious conclusion for every character. EZ knows that his cover can be blown any moment now because he is the rat in the club and is doing everything to protect himself and his family.

In the latest episode, titled My Eyes Filled and Then Closed on the Last of Childhood Tears, brothers EZ and Angel finally killed Happy, the person who murdered their mother. Episode 6 was directed by Allison Anders and written by Miriam Hernandez. It was released on June 21, 2023, on FX.

Mayans M.C. season 5 episode 6 recap: Why did Angel think EZ was going to kill him?

The latest episode began with Angel spending some quality time with his son and girlfriend, when EZ showed up. The latter told him that they were going out, but the tone of his voice was frightening. EZ instructed Angel to leave his gun at home, but Angel knew that was not a good idea.

He kept it to himself and went with EZ, worried that Sophia had perhaps told EZ everything that Angel had shared with her. Meanwhile, EZ asked Angel to walk in front of him and exit the front door. Angel was on the verge of tears because he genuinely believed that EZ gas going to terminate him.

Soon viewers got to see Happy, who was in bed with a woman, when EZ and Angel showed up. On seeing both of them, the woman jumped out of bed, but Happy just made fun of them by saying that they took way too long to seek retribution for their mother's death.

After the woman left, EZ fired a bullet at Happy. Happy was in pain already, but EZ then told his brother Angel to take the final shot, who proceeded to do so. This was an extremely emotional moment as it completely transformed the relationship between the brothers.

Elsewhere, Emily, who had tried to escape several times, was in bed and depressed. She still mustered some strength to shoot her handler, but the latter shockingly revealed that he was aware of her plans to flee. He told Emily to change her mind because Miguel would never let that happen. She was told to comply.

Further, Emily's son Cristobal was on the verge of being abducted in the park. This is when Emily realized that her and Miguel's enemies were out there in the open, and death and bad things would always loom over her family this way. Meanwhile, Sofia went to talk to her ex. She told him to stop contacting her, but he told her to confront her feelings and quit fighting them.

Sofia, however, suddenly realized she had lost her daughter forever and could never get her back.

Mayans M.C. synopsis

According to Rotten Tomatoes, the synopsis of Mayans M.C. reads,

"Mayans M.C." follows the life of Ezekiel "EZ" Reyes, a member of the Mayans M.C. charter on the California/Mexico border. Once a golden boy with the American dream within his grasp, EZ and his brother, Angel, are closer than ever after uncovering the truth behind their mother's murder."

It continues,

"Faced with carving out a new identity for himself in his small town, EZ's need for vengeance drives him toward a life he never intended. Meanwhile, their father, Felipe, struggles to reconcile the choices he and his sons have made."

Mayans M.C. stars J. D. Pardo, Clayton Cardenas, Sarah Bolger, Michael Irby, Carla Baratta, Richard Cabral, Raoul Max Trujillo, and several others in key roles.

