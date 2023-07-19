Who is Eduardo Verastegui? Picture of Selena Gomez with Sound of Freedom producer goes viral online 

Selena Gomez was recently snapped with Sound of Freedom producer Eduardo Verastegui. The singer made her way into the spotlight as the image of hers with the producer and actor went viral on social media. Sound of Freedom made its way into the theatres on July 4, 2023, and is based on the life of Tim Ballard, an anti-human trafficking activist.

Over the years, Selena has revealed her involvement with A21, which is an Australian NGO that works for human trafficking. Given that Sound of Freedom also revolves around the same issues, Selena's picture with the producer is not surprising, as she was spotted during a screening of the film.

The film stars Jim Caviezel, Mira Sorvino, and Bill Camp, with a guest appearance from producer Eduardo himself.

Sachin Jose @Sachinettiyil Singer Selena Gomez has been actively involved in an organisation called A21 which fights against human trafficking. Here is a picture of Selena and Eduardo Verastegui, the producer of the Sound of Freedom movie, during a screening of the anti-human trafficking movie in Los… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

Ever since Selena's picture with Eduardo Verastegui went viral, many netizens have been seeking out more details about the producer.

Eduardo Verastegui, the producer of Sound of Freedom, also started an NGO

Born in 1974, José Eduardo Verástegui Córdoba is not just a producer, as he entered the film industry in 2004, following which he acted in a number of films. Besides that, he was also a key member of Kairo, a music band that he started during his early days.

His role in the short film, The Butterfly Circus, earned him massive acclaim, as it not only won several awards but also garnered more than 30 million views on YouTube. He was also seen in For Greater Glory with Eva Longoria and Peter O’Toole.

Having acted in a dozen films, Verastegui started his own production company, Metanoia Films.

He also received Honorary Doctorate Degrees from several International Organizations, as he has worked immensely as a humanitarian.

Heading his own non-profit organization, Manto de Guadalupe, which he started in 2007, the producer also works actively for those who do not have access to food, shelter and healthcare facilities.

Selena Gomez and her connection with A21

holly @mywasteddream She’s been volunteering with A21 to stop human trafficking and slavery. Now this right here is the REAL Selena Gomez.

In 2018, it came to light that Selena had been working with Australian NGO A21, that fights human trafficking.

Gomez has never talked much about her work with the NGO. However, she did clarify back in the day how she is passionate about the issue and wishes to curb the problem through her efforts.