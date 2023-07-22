"The film I wanted to make couldn’t have been done smaller"- Christopher Nolan opens up on Oppenheimer a day after world premiere

It's only been a day, but Oppenheimer has rightfully taken over the world. The highly anticipated film, which premiered alongside the equally exciting Greta Gerwig drama Barbie, is one of the most talked-about topics in the world right now.

The Cillian Murphy starrer follows the life of the physicist Robert J. Oppenheimer, who was the main scientist responsible for the creation of the atomic bomb.

After a tough marketing campaign and a load of extreme expectations, Christopher Nolan and his team of talented members seem to have come out on top, as Oppenheimer became one of Nolan's highest-rated films of all time and possibly his most successful one.

Nolan spoke about his film in an interview with Jacob Stolworthy, where the director claimed that this film could not have been any smaller.

"The film I wanted to make couldn’t have been done smaller,” Nolan says of the $180m (£140m) film one day after its world premiere in Paris. “It’s not about money, it’s not about budget – the magnitude of the story is what attracted me to it," Nolan said.

"The fact that Oppenheimer and his fellow scientists couldn’t completely eliminate the possibility that they might set fire to the atmosphere and destroy the entire world, but still triggered the test – the idea of someone taking that risk on behalf of all of us and all our descendants. There’s nothing bigger than that," he continued.

Titular star Cillian Murphy also opened up about the film following the premiere in a conversation with the Independent.

"I’d be lying if I said I didn’t desperately want to play a lead"- Cillian Murphy on playing Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer @OppenheimerFilm #Oppenheimer is now playing in theaters. Get tickets now to see Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr., & Florence Pugh on the largest screen possible. pic.twitter.com/2OEqAcm5y9

Cillian Murphy and Christopher Nolan have had a long-standing relationship, but Murphy has rarely starred in a primary role. Of course, Murphy's roles in Nolan's films have always been iconic, but this is the first time that the Peaky Blinders star took center stage for the Inception director.

Speaking about this experience, Cillian Murphy said:

"In typical Chris fashion, he didn’t tell me he was writing a script...There was no build-up or warning; he just called me out of the blue and said, ‘Would you like to play him?’ I’d be lying if I said I didn’t desperately want to play a lead for him. I think any actor in the world would want to work with Chris, whatever size the part. It was a dream."

According to the early reviews, Murphy has done a great job of playing the titular scientist in Oppenheimer, with the actors receiving special praise for their sheer conviction in their performances.

Moreover, this is a topic that needs exploration. Nolan had previously claimed that Robert J. Oppenheimer was arguably the most important figure in the history of mankind.

Nolan also opened up about his expectations for his own films and how he wants the audiences to have an 'experience.'

"My impulse is to tell a story, but I’m not a filmmaker who works in a vacuum. I’m not a filmmaker who purely makes a film for themselves. I make a film that I want to experience with an audience, and I make them at budget levels where you really have to try and find the widest crowd. I enjoy that form of communication," he said.

Oppenheimer is now playing in theatres.