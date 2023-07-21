Does Oppenheimer have a post-credit scene? Explained

Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer is out in the theaters and it has taken the IMAX screens across the world by storm. People are flocking to the 70MM screens to watch the historic events come to life, and many others who are left have the same question – Does Oppenheimer have a post-credit scene?

Post-credits scenes have become a staple for big-budget blockbusters and franchise movies, and we have the Marvel Cinematic Universe to thank for that. While Nolan’s latest is a big-budget tentpole film, it isn’t a franchise movie by any means. It just brings historic events to life and tells us the tale of how atom bombs were created. Since it does not set up any future movies, hence the answer to if Nolan's latest movie contains a post-credit scene question is NO.

Oppenheimer does not have any post-credit scenes

A poster of Christopher Nolan’s new movie (Image via Universal)

None of the Christopher Nolan movies have any extra scenes after the credits and neither does his latest outing. The visionary director is known for making high-concept movies that mix up sci-fiction and practical action to create a spectacle. However, his new movie digs up real-life events and tells us the story of J. Robert Oppenheimer, the "Father of Atomic Bomb."

It showcases the highly influential work of the famed physicist in the Manhattan Project and dives deeper into the physics of atom bombs. Despite being a drama, the film might deliver on the spectacle part with a huge explosion. But that’s not the only Nolan pattern that Oppenheimer follows as it also doesn’t deliver any post-credits scenes.

Every time Nolan wanted to tease future stories, he just incorporated the setups in his films' endings. For instance, we saw a Joker calling card at the end of Batman Begins. But since his latest film is a contained story, there was no future to tease, hence no added sequence.

Oppenheimer’s runtime and other info

The poster of Nolan's new movie (Image via Universal)

Christopher Nolan recently revealed the budget and runtime of his history-based drama. He stated that the film runs for 3 hours and 9 seconds and has a big budget that’s 80% more than what everyone anticipated. While speaking with Variety, the famed director said:

“The runtime is two minutes shorter than 'Avengers: Endgame,' so we cling to that. I said to (producer) Emma Thomas very early on that it’s going to be a three-hour film. I have to write a script that reflects that. That was our conversation with the studio. It’s a big story and needs a big talent. It’s a 180-page script and it’s a $180 million movie.”

Leading actor Cillian Murphy recently stated that the $180 million movie was shot within 57 days. So, it’s clear that the budget went so high because of the stellar cast that the movie involves, with a lot of A-list Hollywood actors bringing historic characters to life.

The cast and official synopsis of Oppenheimer

Christopher Nolan's latest outing (Image via Sportskeeda)

Christopher Nolan’s new movie tells us the story of how the first-ever atomic bomb was created. The official synopsis of the film reads as:

“The story of J. Robert Oppenheimer’s role in the development of the atomic bomb during World War II.”

The movie features Cillian Murphy in the lead, who plays the titular role. Other familiar names in the film include Robert Downey Jr., Matt Damon, Florence Pugh, Emily Blunt, Rami Malek, and Jack Quaid, among others.