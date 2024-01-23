How to watch the Oscar nominations announcement live? Time and channel explored

The anticipation is reaching its peak as the film industry eagerly awaits the unveiling of the 2024 Oscar nominations. The cinematic world is buzzing with excitement as the clock ticks down to the highly anticipated moment when the nominations for the 96th Oscars are revealed.

After a remarkable year in cinema, expectations are high, and film enthusiasts are eager to catch the live announcement. As the world gears up for this exciting event, here's a viewer’s guide on how to watch the live announcement of the Oscar 2024 nominations, along with key details.

When are the Oscar nominations?

The live unveiling of the 2024 Oscar nominations is scheduled for Tuesday, 23 January 2024, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time and 5:30 a.m. Pacific Time. The announcements will be made from the prestigious Samuel Goldwyn Theater in Los Angeles, bringing the names of the contenders vying for the coveted Academy Awards in its 96th edition.

Where can viewers watch the Oscar nominations announcement?

The excitement doesn't have to be confined to a theater, as the Oscar nominations will be accessible through various platforms. Viewers can tune in to the global livestream on Oscar.com, Oscars.org, and the Academy’s digital platforms, including Instagram, YouTube, and Facebook.

For viewers who prefer traditional channels, the announcements will be broadcast on programs and platforms such as ABC’s Good Morning America and ABC News Live.

Who will announce the 2024 Oscar nominations?

Last year, Riz Ahmed and Allison Williams took on this responsibility. This year, it promises to be just as thrilling, with actors Zazie Beetz and Jack Quaid announcing the nominees across all 23 categories.

Oscar 2024 nominations: Expectations

After a cinematic year filled with outstanding performances and memorable films, the expectations are sky-high. Films like Barbie and Oppenheimer have dominated the global box office, and they are poised to feature prominently in the nominations. Titles like Poor Things, The Holdovers, and Killers of the Flower Moon are also expected to make a significant impact.

Anatomy of a Fall, Maestro, The Zone of Interest, Past Lives, and American Fiction are all anticipated to secure nominations. Additionally, acting nominations are expected for renowned names, including Cillian Murphy, Emma Stone, Robert Downey Jr, and Da'Vine Joy Randolph, adding an extra layer of anticipation to the announcements.

The main event—the 96th Oscars ceremony will be hosted by the charismatic Jimmy Kimmel. The ceremony is set to take place on Sunday, 10 March 2024, at 7 p.m. Eastern Time and 4 p.m. Pacific Time.