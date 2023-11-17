ABC reveals post-strike schedule: Abott Elementary, The Bachelor, and more get release dates

After CBS triumphantly announced the return of its most sought-after shows earlier, ABC has now come out with its schedule of all the returning shows after the entire ordeal of the two strikes. The WGA and SAG-AFTRA strike disrupted the entirety of Hollywood and managed to push back the whole fall premiere catalog.

After the long delays, the network television channel has resumed work for the upcoming seasons of some of its most popular shows, like Abbott Elementary, and has even released an entire calendar confirming when each of the shows returns to the television screens.

All the premiere dates of the shows come at the time when shows usually pick off from their respective mid-season breaks in other years. This time, the schedule is quite different.

Despite the premiere dates, ABC has yet to give an official count for each show. The schedule for ABC kicks off in late January and is expected to last till April or May.

ABC's full schedule from January

ABC has announced a few exciting updates as it has set its sights on a January 2024 return. For instance, one of the channel's most beloved shows, The Good Doctor, has been moved for the first time, now taking up a Tuesday night spot, which Will Trent and The Rookie will follow. Moreover, the recently acquired 9-1-1 will now take its place ahead of Grey's Anatomy on Thursdays. This will also push Station 19 back to 10.00 pm.

Here is the complete schedule of the January premieres, as reported by TV Line:

MONDAY, JANUARY 22

8 pm The Bachelor Season 28 (two hours)

10 pm 20/20 true crime edition (title TBA)

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 7

8.00 pm The Conners Season 6

8.30 pm Not Dead Yet Season 2

9.00 pm Abbott Elementary Season 3 (one-hour premiere)

10.00 pm Judge Steve Harvey

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 14

9.00 pm Abbott Elementary

9:30 pm (TO BE ANNOUNCED)

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 18

8 pm American Idol Season 22 (two hours)

10 pm What Would You Do?

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 20

8 pm Will Trent Season 2

9 pm The Rookie Season 6

10 pm The Good Doctor Season 7

THURSDAY, MARCH 14

8.00 pm 9-1-1 Season 7 (formerly on Fox)

9.00 pm Grey’s Anatomy Season 20

10.00 pm Station 19 Season 7

PREVIOUSLY CANCELLED ABC SHOWS:

A Million Little Things, Alaska Daily, Big Sky, The Company You Keep, The Goldbergs, Home Economics, and The Rookie: Feds.

So this wraps up the entire schedule for the network's post-strike schedule, which should bring things back to normal for the channel and its viewers, who have now waited a long time to see things back to normal.

Which is the best-rated ABC show right now?

Like all other networks, certain shows also work much better than others for ABC. For scripted shows, the two shows that significantly stand above in ratings and viewership, are Abott Elementary and The Conners. Apart from that, Station 19 and Grey's Anatomy are also highly rated and boast a significant viewership.

All the shows are also available for streaming on Hulu.