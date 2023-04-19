Grey's Anatomy season 19 episode 16 release date, air time, plot, and more details revealed

The 16th episode of Grey's Anatomy season 19 is expected to air on ABC on Thursday, April 20, 2023, at 9 pm ET (Tentative time). The previous two episodes, which aired in a 2-hour time slot last week, witnessed several events that made the season all the more interesting.

The show focuses on the lives of several interns and doctors working at a hospital. Although Ellen Pompeo's Meredith Grey has been the protagonist of the show for the last 18 seasons, her involvement has been significantly lesser in the current season. The show, however, continues to garner strong viewership.

Grey's Anatomy season 19, episode 16 focuses on Amelia, whose chaotic personal front takes a toll on her life

A short 29-second promo for Grey's Anatomy season 19, episode 16 offers a peek into the various dramatic events set to unfold in the new episode. The upcoming episode, titled Gunpower and Lead, will focus on Amelia, her chaotic personal life, and how it affects her work and her equation with her colleagues.

Meanwhile, things take a shocking turn as the threats against Bailey could lead to something devastating. Here's a short synopsis of the episode, as per Rotten Tomatoes:

''Amelia takes her personal problems out on her work colleagues; the threats against Bailey come to a terrifying head; Lucas and Jules make a risky decision on a patient; Mika struggles with burnout.''

Apart from that, not many other details regarding the new episode are known. The previous episodes, titled Shadow of Your Love and Mama Who Bore Me, depicted Maggie's emotional last day at the hospital, focusing on Amelia's relationship with Kai, which has now arrived at a critical juncture.

As the show gets more interesting towards the end, fans can expect a satisfactory conclusion to what's been a memorable season. The show has already been renewed for a 20th season in March 2023.

In brief, about Grey's Anatomy plot and cast

Grey's Anatomy tells the fascinating stories of numerous doctors and interns working at a prominent hospital. It explores various struggles and challenges they face at work and in their personal lives. Check out Rotten Tomatoes' description of the show:

''The medical drama series focuses on a group of doctors at a hospital in Seattle, including several who began their careers at the facility as interns. One of the doctors and the show's namesake, Meredith Grey, is the daughter of a famous surgeon.''

The synopsis further reads:

''She struggles to maintain relationships with her colleagues, particularly the hospital's one-time chief of surgery, Richard Webber, due to a pre-existing relationship between them -- Webber and Meredith's mother had a personal relationship when Meredith was young.''

Ellen Pompeo has left the show midway through the 19th season. Her performance as Meredith Grey is widely considered one of TV's finest performances. Other cast members include Chandra Wilson, Kevin McKidd, James Pickens Jr., Kim Raver, and many more.

Don't miss the latest episode of Grey's Anatomy season 19, episode 16 on ABC on Thursday, April 20, 2023.

Poll : 0 votes