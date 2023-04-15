Grey's Anatomy season 19, episodes 14 and 15 were released on Thursday, April 13, 2023, and it saw Maggie Pierce and Winston break up. The two broke up after Maggie quit her job in Seattle to move to Chicago to explore more opportunities. The show is currently undergoing monumental changes with several of the beloved characters leaving the show. This included the show's main character Meredith Grey leaving as well.

Fans were heartbroken to see Meredith's half-sister Maggie leave as she had been a beloved character for more than a decade. She was smart, witty, kind-hearted, and passionate about saving lives.

Grey's Anatomy follows lives of surgical interns, and residents as they develop into seasoned doctors while balancing personal and professional relationships. The show, which began in 2009, is created, produced and written by Shonda Rhimes.

With multiple old characters leaving the show, the Grey Sloane Memorial will see new faces, indicating that the torch will be passed on to the new generation. Grey's Anatomy can be streamed on Hulu.

Grey's Anatomy season 19 episodes 14 and 15 recap: Did Winston leave Seattle too?

The latest episode of the show saw Maggie leaving Grey Sloane Memorial to pursue a career in Chicago. She told Winston that she was willing to leave without him. However, everyone was pleased with her decision, especially her biological father, Richard, but she managed to convince him that research was a better fit for her. She explained to him that she could save countless lives that way.

While packing, she was summoned to the nurse's station. A patient named Nola had a giant tumor in her heart and needed surgery to survive. Maggie arrived at the hospital and began treating Nola. However, she realized that her patient was very weak and that her quality of life had deteriorated, and to help the patient, Maggie rescheduled her flight to Chicago.

Meanwhile, Simone and Jules had an argument about marriage. Simone was getting married to a man she barely got to see. During their argument, Nola's condition worsened and they had almost lost her.

Maggie thankfully arrived on the scene. She realized that she needed Winston's help with the surgery. Winston and Maggie worked together to save Nola. Maggie asked the love of her life to come with her to Chicago, but Winston said that he needed some time to think.

Meanwhile, Bailey had her own problems with her constantly ringing cell phone.

Winston and Maggie spent the night together, and Maggie tried convincing Winson to join her in Chicago while he tried convincing her to stay in Seattle. This conversation resulted in a stalemate.

A day later, Nola was having a health setback and Winston saved her when Maggie wasn't around, which impressed Jules. She told him that she was glad he was staying and wanted to learn more from him. Simone, on the other hand, was grateful to Maggie for her contribution.

Winston and Maggie officially broke up. The team could still visit her but realized that they would have to do it through planned visits and phone calls. She had left Seattle for Chicago and nobody knew if she was coming back.

Simone, who was going to be one of the cancer patient's doctors, finally admitted that she did not want a big wedding. She did want to get married but did not have time for a big one. Jules, who was strictly anti-marriage, helped Simone get her measurements to go wedding dress shopping.

Schmitt threw a bar mitzvah at the hospital while Amielia and Kai also broke up. Amelia made Kai's move to London about her and Kai realized that they deserved better support from their partners.

The episode comes to an end here.

The next episode of Grey's Anatomy season 19 will be released on April 20, 2023, on ABC.

