Explained: Why did Kelly McCreary leave Grey's Anatomy?

Grey's Anatomy has yet again bid farewell to an important character with its recent two-episode arc. The long-running medical drama just said goodbye to Kelly McCreary’s Maggie Pierce, who was a part of the series for almost nine seasons.

The important character's arc was wrapped up quite well with the latest two-episodes indicating that she was leaving the Grey Sloan Hospital for her new job in Chicago.

The actress also reportedly left the series for better career opportunities elsewhere. Being one of the most prominent characters on the show, Kelly McCreary was quite entangled with the role for a long time in her career, starting in Grey's Anatomy season 10.

Kelly did not get the farewell that Ellen Pompeo's Meredith Grey did during her departure, but this episode combined some heartfelt moments with those of a bitter goodbye.

The latest episode also saw Maggie and Winston (Anthony Hill) pull off one last miracle surgery together before the former left the hospital for good. Grey's Anatomy season 19 episode 15 aired on April 13, and is now streaming on Hulu.

Kelly McCreary opens up about her Grey's Anatomy exit

Kelly McCreary, the star behind the role of Maggie Pierce, Meredith Grey’s half-sister and head of the hospital’s cardiothoracic surgery since the end of season 10, spoke to TV Line about her exit and her character's arc ending.

Speaking about Maggie Pearce's exit from Grey's Anatomy, Kelly stated:

"I thought, “I’m making this request to find a way to wrap up Maggie’s storyline.” Beyond that, I sort of had to leave it in the hands of the writers, and I loved the way they did it. It honored her time at Grey Sloan and with the family that she had made there in such a beautiful way. Yes, there were definitely bitter moments, but it wasn’t all bitter. Nothing is ever all one thing. Everything has elements of dark and light and shades of gray in between. So it was pretty wonderful to have that reflected in the last couple of episodes."

She also recalled some of Maggie's best scenes in the past on the interview, adding:

"It’s hard to rate them. I love the Diane stuff — and recovering from [her passing]. Maggie was going through such a difficult time, and she was handled with compassion and love by everyone but also with a firm shoulder shake by everyone at the hospital. That was beautiful."

Before Maggie's ultimate farewell, she also rekindled her relationship with Winston, as they spent their last night in Seattle together talking about separate futures for themselves. Sadly, Winston did not say a proper goodbye to Maggie as he left from behind when the latter was hugging her father, leading to a more emotional farewell.

This two-arc episode of Grey's Anatomy is currently available for streaming on Hulu.

