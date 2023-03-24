Explained: What happened to Addison in Grey's Anatomy?

After a season without the constant presence of Ellen Pompeo's Meredith Grey, Grey's Anatomy seems to have caught on pretty well, especially with fans being used to the regular deaths and character removals over the many years of the show. This time period is most reminiscent of Sandra Oh's departure in Season 10 and Derek Shepherd's (Patrick Dempsey) passing in Season 11.

In the most recent episode, Grey's Anatomy fans were served with another solid blow with Season 19, Episode 11, the latest two-parter, which seemed to promise something terrible from the start. The episode saw the return of fan-favorite character Addison Montgomery (Kate Walsh), but it did not prove to be fruitful for the fans.

After a hoard of protests from anti-abortion protestors against Addison running a mobile abortion facility, she was targeted by the group in this episode. After forcing them to close down her hospital and stop her work, Adisson and her fellow doctor were hit by a speeding car, possibly by another protestor. The episode did not reveal what happened to Addison, who was visibly in a serious state. This storyline will stretch to the next part of the episode, which is set to air in the upcoming week.

Grey's Anatomy Season 19 Episode 11: Did Addison die in the impact?

In what could be called the most exciting episode of Grey's Anatomy in a long time, the show managed to tackle another social issue with great panache. This is something that doctors have been facing for a long time.

Upon her return to the hospital, Addison revealed some chilling details about her work and the surrounding protests. She revealed to Bailey (Chandra Wilson) that the threats she faced during her mobile abortion work led her to get doxxed. She also revealed that she started wearing a bulletproof vest and had to move her loved ones out of her house after a suspicious break-in.

These measures ultimately did not hold up when Addison was hit by a speeding car, along with a pregnant colleague. Addison's last glimpse was at the knockout stage. Given Grey's Anatomy's habit of killing off characters, it won't come as a surprise if the doctor also ends up dying from this impact. If she does, it will have a significant impact on the storyline.

Cliffhanger also made the show much more interesting after a slump in recent days. It also seems to have triggered fans to step out and talk about the show again.

Kim Raver, who plays Teddy and directed the recent episode, spoke to THR about the episode. She said:

"It’s a very real moment,...It is really happening, and that scares me ... as a woman, as an actor representing doctors and what our doctors are having to go through. So I wanted to tell that story, that these stories are happening and this violence is happening against our medical teams."

The real impact of this episode will be felt far and wide in next week's episode, which will also reveal Addison's fate.

Grey's Anatomy is available for streaming on Hulu.

