Grey's Anatomy: Will Justin Chambers return to play Alex in season 19?

Recently, there have been speculations that Justin Chambers, who played Alex Karev in Grey's Anatomy, could make a glorious return to the show. However, the rumors are false and Chambers is not returning to the show.

Alex was introduced as a surgical intern at the fictional Seattle Grace Hospital in the first season. He gradually became a resident, later a pediatric surgeon. Karev even became Interim Chief of surgery for six months when another character was on a sabbatical.

In the show, he is seen having close ties with Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo), Cristina Yang (Sandra Oh), Izzie Stevens (Katherine Heigl), and George O'Malley (T. R. Knight).

Justin Chambers' Instagram post starts rumors of his return to Grey's Anatomy

Grey's Anatomy is currently in its 19th season with the filming of season 20 in progress. Chambers recently posted a picture on Instagram of a cup of coffee in a Grey's Anatomy-themed carrying sleeve.

The caption said:

"A fresh cup of Greys."

This was enough to make fans speculate that the actor was returning to the long-running hit medical drama. Unfortunately, as suggested by TVLine, this is not true.

Chambers previously stated that there is never a good time to bid adieu to a show and a character that defined his life for as long as 15 years. However, he said that he wanted to "diversify" his roles and career choices.

He continued,

"And, as I turn 50 and am blessed with my remarkable, supportive wife and five wonderful children, now is that time."

As he said he is moving on from Grey's Anatomy, he thanked the team at ABC, the creator of the show, Shonda Rhimes, and his cast members including Pompeo, Chandra Wilson, and James Pickens. He also thanked his fans for "an extraordinary ride."

The actor has maintained a low profile since his exit from the show. His last episode aired in November 2019, but viewers did not know that it was his last appearance until his exit was announced publicly two months later.

Fans later got a proper send-off, but only in voice-over format. They were told that Karev left his wife Jo and reunited with his ex, Izzie, who was the mother of his children. Alex Karev's controversial exit is still subject of debates in 2023 as he was a pretty crucial character on the show.

What is Grey's Anatomy about?

Created by Shonda Rhimes, Grey's Anatomy is a medical drama that focuses on the lives of surgical interns, residents, and attendants. The show looks at them as they develop into veterans and balance personal and professional relationships. The show's name originated from a classic human anatomy textbook first published in 1858 in London and written by Henry Gray.

The IMDb description of the show reads,

"A drama centered on the personal and professional lives of five surgical interns and their supervisors."

The show is led by several actors, but a lot of focus is on the life of Meredith Grey, played by Ellen Pompeo. Her mother in the show is the famous general surgeon Ellis Grey.

The show's long list of executive producers includes Shonda Rhimes, Allan Heinberg, Andy Reaser, Betsy Beers, Debbie Allen, and James D. Parriott. They also include Jeannine Renshaw, Jeff Rafner, Joan Rater, Kent Hodder, Krista Vernoff, Mark Gordon, Mark Wilding, Marti Noxon, Meg Marinis, and Peter Horton.

Additionally, Rob Corn, Stacy McKee, Steve Mulholland, Tony Phelan, William Harper, Zoanne Clack, and Ellen Pompeo also serve as the show's producers.

