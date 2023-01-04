Joo Ji-hoon is reportedly in talks to star in upcoming medical drama

Joo Ji-hoon is reportedly in talks to star in the upcoming medical drama Severe Trauma Center: Golden Hour.

On January 2, 2023, a representative from the industry reported that the actor is confirmed to star in the upcoming medical drama. His agency H& Entertainment responded to the casting news and shared with Newsen that Severe Trauma Center: Golden Hour is one of the projects that is being reviewed by the actor.

The agency stated:

“It is one of the projects he has received an offer for, and he is reviewing the offer.”

Severe Trauma Center: Golden Hour is adapted from a web novel. The drama presents aims to shed light on the harsh environment of hospitals where patients are trapped in life-and-death situations.

If the Jirisan actor Joo Ji-hoon confirms the casting offer, he will be taking on the role of Baek Kang-hyuk in the drama Severe Trauma Center: Golden Hour.

Joo Ji-hoon’s character Baek Kang-hyuk is the head of the trauma center in Severe Trauma Center: Golden Hour

Joo Ji-hoon will take on the role of surgeon Baek Kang-hyuk if he accepts the casting offer. Baek Kang-hyuk is the head of the severe trauma center at Hankuk University Hospital, which is known as one of the most prestigious and reputed hospitals in South Korea.

Baek Kang-hyuk’s character is inspired by real-life professor and traumatologist Lee Guk-jong. Baek Kang-hyuk is known as South Korea’s leading figure, who has complete authority over severe trauma treatment. He has formed a medical team for the same, to provide the best treatment for his patients.

Apart from executing the role of the head of the severe trauma center, Baek Kang-hyuk is also a professor.

The drama is adapted from a web novel titled Jungjeung-oesangsenteo: Goldeun Awo written by Lee Nak-joon aka Hansanleega. He is an otolaryngologist and a YouTuber. He has described the character Baek Kag-hyuk as a genius, tall, and handsome surgeon who possesses unexceptional surgical skills.

The drama will be penned by the screenwriter So Hyun-kyung, who is known for her works including Prosecutor Princess, 49 Days, Brilliant Legacy, and Two Weeks.

Joo Ji-hoon last starred in a medical-themed drama almost over a decade ago, in 2013. He played the leading role of Han Seung-jae in the 2013 medical drama Medical Top Team consisting of 20 episodes that focused on the journey of different doctors and how one can heal from past hurts.

The production team of the upcoming drama Severe Trauma Center: Golden Hour is yet to unveil more details about the upcoming release, including the beginning of filming and other cast members.

Know more about Joo Ji-hoon

The Jirisan actor is widely famous for his role in the zombie drama Kingdom seasons one and two. Fans are eagerly waiting for the release of Kingdom season 3. The show was penned by popular screenwriter Kim Eun-hee. The show is one of the highest-rated and most-watched dramas on Netflix.

Joo Ji-hoon is well-known for his other works as well, including Mask, Hyena, Jirisan, Lucifer, and Princess Hours. He was previously paired with top actresses including Kim Hye-soo and Jun Ji-hyun.

Joo Ji-hoon is currently occupied with filming the upcoming drama The Dominant Species penned by screenwriter Lee Soo-yeon, popularly known for her project Secret Forest.

