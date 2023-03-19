Who is Kelly McCreary? Meet the actress who's quitting Grey's Anatomy after 9 seasons

Grey's Anatomy received yet another blow with Kelly McCreary, who played Maggie Pierce, leaving the show after being a regular for nine seasons. Earlier this season, Ellen Pompeo, who portrayed Meredith Grey, exited the ABC medical drama.

It seems to be the end of an era for Grey's Anatomy as the story is gradually shifting from the original characters to the new generation of doctors, surgeons, and medical professionals. Kelly McCreary's last appearance on the show will be on the April 13 episode. Dr. Maggie Pierce is Dr. Meredith Grey's half-sister.

Executive producer and showrunner Krista Vernoff spoke highly of the actress and her performance on the show. She said,

"Kelly McCreary is a writer’s dream come true; brilliant, nuanced, thoughtful, and kind. We will deeply miss her and her beautifully crafted Dr. Maggie Pierce."

Grey's Anatomy's Kelly McCreary began her career in theater

Born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on September 29, 1981, to Mary and Geoffrey McCreary, Kelly McCreary developed an interest in acting from a very young age. She first appeared on stage in a sixth-grade musical. When she turned 17, she moved to New York City to study acting at Barnard College, a women's college at Columbia University.

She was seen in several commercials before graduating from Barnard in 2003. She has even trained at the Chautauqua Conservatory Theater Company and the Actor's Center in New York.

She began her acting career by performing on Broadway. McCreary has performed in many productions by playwright Dominique Morisseeau. She has done voice work for several animated shows and has appeared in several shows like Rubicon, I Just Want My Pants Back, Castle, White Collar, Emily Owens, M.D., and Scandal.

Her big break came when she was cast as Maggie Pierce, the half-sister of series protagonist Meredith Grey, on Grey's Anatomy. She joined the show as a guest at the end of the tenth season and became a series regular in the eleventh season.

Upon leaving Grey's Anatomy, the actress released a statement that said,

"After nine seasons, I am saying goodbye to Maggie Pierce and her Grey Sloan family. It has been a tremendous honor to be a part of such a legendary television institution as Grey’s Anatomy. I will always be grateful to Shonda Rhimes, Krista Vernoff, and ABC for the opportunity, and to the incredible fans for their passionate support."

It further reads,

"To spend nine years exploring a character inside and out, while reaching a global audience with impactful stories, is a rare gift. It has afforded me an opportunity to collaborate with, learn from, and be inspired by countless brilliant artists both in front of and behind the camera. Playing Maggie Pierce has been one of the true joys of my life and I leave with profound gratitude for every step of this journey. I am excited for this next chapter, and what the future holds."

What is Grey's Anatomy about?

The hit medical show follows the lives of surgical interns, residents, and attending physicians as they develop into well-trained doctors while striking a balance between their personal and professional relationships. The title is inspired by Gray's Anatomy, a human anatomy textbook written by Henry Gray.

The series initially followed Ellen Pompeo's character, Dr. Meredith Grey, until halfway through its current 19th season.

The show's synopsis, according to IMDb, reads,

"A drama centered on the personal and professional lives of five surgical interns and their supervisors."

Grey's Anatomy was created by Shonda Rhimes.

