What time will Grey's Anatomy season 19 episodes 14 and 15 air on ABC? Release date, what to expect, and more

Episodes 14 and 15 of Grey's Anatomy season 19 are expected to air on ABC on Thursday, April 13, 2023, at 9 pm ET (tentative time) in a two-hour slot. Viewers can expect the two upcoming episodes to delve into a number of key events that could potentially alter the course of the storyline for this season.

Season 19 of the show has garnered highly positive reviews from viewers and critics, despite Ellen Pompeo not featuring significantly in the installment. The show enjoys a large fan following from around the world and is considered to be one of the most popular TV shows of the 21st century.

Grey's Anatomy season 19 episodes 14 and 15 will focus on Maggie's last day and her relationship with Winston

A combined 30-second promo for both the upcoming episodes of Grey's Anatomy season 19 offers a glimpse of the numerous important events set to unfold in the new episode. The upcoming episode 14, titled Shadow of Your Love, will focus on Maggie's last day at the hospital.

Meanwhile, Amelia and Kal's relationship will grow more complicated. Here's a brief description of the upcoming episode, as per Rotten Tomatoes:

''Maggie's last day; Amelia's relationship with Kai is tested; Ben worries as Bailey's doxing intensifies.''

Meanwhile, episode 15, titled Mama Who Bore Me, will show Maggie and Winston making some crucial decisions about their future. Check out the synopsis of the upcoming episode:

''With Levi's help, a patient celebrates a milestone; Jo processes a difficult diagnosis; Maggie and Winston decide their future.''

Apart from that, not many other details about the upcoming episodes are known at this point. The previous episode was quite intense as it depicted Mika going to extreme lengths to pay off her student debt. Meanwhile, a bull rider who was severely injured showed up at the hospital, causing confusion and chaos among Blue, Maggie, Amelia, and Owen.

The ongoing season has managed to maintain its dramatic power without ever going overboard, and it'll be interesting to see how the season concludes.

What is Grey's Anatomy about? Plot, cast, and more details explored

Grey's Anatomy focuses on the lives of several doctors and interns who work at a hospital as they try to balance their professional and personal lives while dealing with a number of challenges that life throws at them. Rotten Tomatoes' description of the show reads:

''The medical drama series focuses on a group of doctors at a hospital in Seattle, including several who began their careers at the facility as interns. One of the doctors and the show's namesake, Meredith Grey, is the daughter of a famous surgeon.''

The synopsis further reads,

''She struggles to maintain relationships with her colleagues, particularly the hospital's one-time chief of surgery, Richard Webber, due to a pre-existing relationship between them -- Webber and Meredith's mother had a personal relationship when Meredith was young.''

Despite Ellen Pompeo's departure in season 19, the show's talented supporting cast, which features actors like Chandra Wilson, Caterina Scorsone, and Katherine Heigl, keeps it entertaining and engaging.

The series has received widespread acclaim for its characterization, performances by the cast, and dramatic storylines, among various other things.

You can watch the latest episodes of Grey's Anatomy season 19 on ABC on Thursday, April 13, 2023.

