Oscar nominations 2024: Date, time, where to watch the announcement, and more

A live announcement of the Oscar nominations 2024 will take place at the Academy's Samuel Goldwyn Theater in Beverly Hills, California, on Tuesday, January 23, 2024. Covering all 23 categories, the live presentation will be hosted by The Joker actor Zazie Beetz and Oppenheimer actor Jack Quaid.

Ten of the 23 categories for the 96th Academy Awards, which were announced last December by the Academy, include Best International Feature Film, Best Documentary Short Film, Best Makeup and Hairstyling, Best Original Score, Best Animated Feature Film, Best Live Action Short, Best Visual Effects, and Best Animated Feature.

The Academy Awards, more popularly and formally known as the Oscars, are presented once a year to honor outstanding achievements in the film industry's creative and technical departments. Many people consider the Oscars the most important and prestigious honor in the global entertainment business.

When and how to watch the Oscar nominations 2024 live

Expand Tweet

The Oscar nominations 2024 will air on Tuesday, January 23, at 7 am IST, 8.30 am ET, and 5.30 am PT. It will be streamed live across the globe on several websites, including oscar.com and oscars.org.

The short program will also be available for global streaming on the Academy's digital platforms, Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, and TikTok. Broadcast and streaming news programs, including ABC's Good Morning America, ABC News Live, and Disney+, will also stream the event. The presentation is also available for viewing on Deadline.

Oscar nominations 2024 announcement

The Oscar nominations 2024 announcement will be done in two groups. The first cluster, scheduled for 7 pm IST, will encompass various categories such as supporting actors (both male and female), animated short film, costume design, live-action short film, makeup and hairstyling, original score, adapted screenplay, and original screenplay.

The second cluster, at 7.11 pm IST/5.41 am PT, will feature a diverse range of categories, including actors in leading roles, animated feature films, cinematography, directing, documentary feature films, and documentary short films.

The Academy Awards categories to be announced are:

Best Supporting Actor

Best Supporting Actress

Best Animated Short Film

Best Costume Design

Best Live Action Short Film

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Best Original Score

Best Adapted Screenplay

Best Original Screenplay

Best Actor

Best Actress

Best Animated Short Film

Best Cinematography

Best Director

Best Documentary Feature Film

Best Documentary Short Film

Best Film Editing

Best International Feature Film

Best Original Song

Best Picture

Best Production Design

Best Sound

Best Visual Effects

Oscar nominations 2024 to look out for

Barbie and Oppenheimer (Image via IMDb)

Eight additional films are anticipated to compete for Best Picture, including the highly anticipated movies from last year, Barbie and Oppenheimer. Poor Things, Anatomy of a Fall, American Fiction, The Holdovers, Killers of the Flower Moon, and Past Lives are among the contenders.

In the International Films category, Promised Land (Denmark), Fallen Leaves (Finland), The Taste of Things (France), Amerikatsi (Armenia), The Monk and the Gun (Bhutan), and The Teachers' Lounge (Germany) are the films that have been shortlisted.

As for the music category in the Oscar nominations 2024, two of the three Barbie songs made the shortlist: Dance the Night, I'm Just Ken, and What Was I Made For? But which one will receive a nomination for Best Original Song will be known once announced.

Also, Diane Warren, who is vying for her seventh consecutive nomination, hopes to secure her 15th nomination for The Fire Inside from Flamin' Hot. Martin Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon, it seems, might make the late Robbie Robertson the first composer to be nominated posthumously for Best Original Score in 47 years.

The 96th Academy Awards will be broadcast live on Sunday, March 10, 2024, by ABC from the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, California.