Oppenheimer leads Critics Choice Awards 2024: Christopher Nolan’s film all nomination and wins explored 

It seems like the Oppenheimer fever is here to stay. Following its remarkable performance at the Golden Globes, where it received eight nominations and secured five wins, Christopher Nolan's magnum opus once again scored big at the 2024 Critics Choice Awards. With eight wins, Oppenheimer paved the way for other movies that were nominated for the evening.

During the 29th annual Critics Choice Awards held in Santa Monica, the movie clinched awards in various categories, including Best Picture, Best Supporting Actor, Best Acting Ensemble, Best Director, Best Cinematography, Best Editing, Best Score, and Best Visual Effects.

Critics Choice Awards 2024: Who were the big winners during the annual gala?

The 29th annual Critics Choice Awards were held on Sunday, January 14, 2024, at Barker Hangar at the Santa Monica Airport. The evening exuded glitz and glamour, with the elite of Hollywood walking the red carpet looking their absolute best.

Actor and comedian Chelsea Handler hosted the event, ensuring that she left no stone unturned to make the audience laugh. Notably, she did not forget to take a dig at Jo Koy's hosting at the Golden Globes, which did not sit well with most.

The Critics Choice Awards witnessed the re-emergence of Barbenheimer, where, alongside Oppenheimer's multiple nominations and wins, Greta Gerwig's Barbie also scored big at the awards. Barbie received the most nominations for the night, precisely 18. Among these, the cast and crew of the modern feminist movie took home six.

Oppenheimer, on the other hand, garnered 13 nominations across multiple categories, clinching eight awards (the most for the evening).

Other significant wins of the night included The Bear, Beef, Succession, and The Holdovers.

Oppenheimer bags the most wins at the Critics Choice Awards 2024

Oppenheimer emerged as one of the primary contenders at the Critics Choice Awards 2024, securing nominations in 13 categories and victories in eight.

Here is a list of all the nominations that the movie received:

Best Picture

Best Supporting Actor: Robert Downey Jr.

Best Acting Ensemble

Best Director: Christopher Nolan

Best Cinematography: Hoyte van Hoytema

Best Editing: Jennifer Lame

Best Score: Ludwig Göransson

Best Visual Effects

Best Actor: Cillian Murphy

Best Supporting Actress: Emily Blunt

Best Adapted Screenplay: Christopher Nolan

Best Production Design: Ruth De Jong, Claire Kaufman

Best Hair and Makeup

Here is a list of all the awards it won during the night:

Best Picture

Best Supporting Actor

Best Acting Ensemble

Best Director

Best Cinematography

Best Editing

Best Score

Best Visual Effects

Oppenheimer and Barbie were not the only movies to receive multiple nominations at the Critics Choice Awards

Oppenheimer faced formidable competition at the 2024 Critics Choice Awards, with Barbie topping that list. Besides this, several other movies received multiple nominations at the awards, which are worth mentioning.

Killers of the Flower Moon received 12 nominations, including nods for Best Picture, Best Actor (Leonardo DiCaprio), Best Actress (Lily Gladstone), Best Supporting Actor (Robert De Niro), and Best Director (Martin Scorsese), among others.

Yorgos Lanthimos's Poor Things bagged 13 nominations at the Critics Choice Awards, including nods for Best Picture, Best Actress (Emma Stone), Best Supporting Actor (Mark Ruffalo), and Best Director (Yorgos Lanthimos), among others.

The 29th annual Critics Choice Awards were held on Sunday, January 14, 2024. The live show was broadcast on the CW from 7 to 10 p.m. ET.