Barbenheimer movie officially confirmed to be in the works

The trend of "Barbenheimer" was started by fans when the two blockbusters, Barbie and Oppenheimer, were released on the same weekend on Friday, July 21, 2023. Overwhelmed by the choice, fans launched a viral campaign to watch both movies back-to-back, following which, "Barbeinheimer" became a cultural sensation.

The success also fetched great numbers for both movies. According to the Economic Times, Barbie collected a $1 billion box office haul, while the epic drama Oppenheimer pulled in $600 million. The phenomenon's influence was so potent that an indie filmmaker is now creating a Barbenheimer film, independent of the original cast.

Charles Band, a renowned B-movie legend, recently admitted how his new project aims to capitalize on Barbie and Oppenheimer's success. Despite its commercial intent, he sees it as an opportunity to blend the distinct worlds of the two films humorously. Charles Band informed Hollywood Reporter on Friday, November 3, 2023, about the idea behind the making of the movie.

"It’s 100 percent true...But it’s also an opportunity to have fun with the bizarre coupling of these two movies and the combination of Barbie’s vibe and the darkness of Oppenheimer. You mix that together, and you have such an opportunity for dark humor.”

In addition to that, he also discussed the plot of the movie and how it aims to encapsulate the essence of both the blockbusters.

Barbenheimer promises a satirical blend of Barbie and Oppenheimer's key themes

The upcoming movie hops on the commercial success of Barbie and Oppenheimer (Image via YouTube/Pentex Productions)

Charles Band informed the Hollywood Reporter that the movie is about Dr. Bambi J Barbenheimer. Bambi is a scientist doll from a utopian world called Dolltopia. The plot follows her witnessing the ill-treatment of dolls by human children. This radicalizes Dr Barbenheimer, who then decides to build a nuclear bomb to destroy humanity. As per JoBlo, the official synopsis of the movie reads as follows:

"Deep within Dollsville, a group of fed-up female dolls – led by the brilliant Dr. Barbenheimer – build an atomic bomb. Their mission? To bring down the patriarchy once and for all!"

It further states:

"But as the battle of the sexes swells, will Barbenheimer and her bevy of beauties end up blowing up more than they bargained for? Comedy, drama, action and Armageddon erupt in Full Moon’s latest freaked out fantasy film, BARBENHEIMER!"

The film is a satirical blend of the vibes from the movies Barbie and Oppenheimer, mixing light-heartedness with dark humor. Furthermore, the movie is currently being sold at the American Film Market and is expected to start production next year. Despite its modest budget of under $1 million, it's one of Band's more expensive projects.

More information about the movie

The movie is a part of Band's Full Moon Features, known for direct-to-DVD horror comedies. There is no official announcement about the cast and the director of the movie yet. However, it is safe to say that the movie has already garnered fans' attention.

Additionally, the idea for the film came from Band's biographer, Adam Felber, following which, a script for the same was swiftly developed, along with a couple of songs by Brian Wecht of Ninja S*x Party. In addition to the film, Band's Full Moon has a premium toy division working on special dolls related to the movie, hinting that the doll will be holding a nuclear bomb.

All in all, Barbenheimer rides the wave of a viral trend, merging Barbie's charm with Oppenheimer's intensity in a satirical film. It's a bold take on fan culture, promising dark humor and cultural commentary. As production nears, the buzz grows, showcasing the audience's appetite for innovative storytelling.