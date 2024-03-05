Lindsay Lohan and Jimmy Fallon are connected in ways they never saw coming

In the latest episode of NBC's The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Mean Girls actress Lindsay Lohan discovered that she and Fallon shared the same Irish ancestry. The two were shocked at the connection and joked about being related to each other.

Lohan was on the show to promote her upcoming film, Irish Wish, to be released on Netflix. During the conversation, the 37-year-old star discussed her own Irish roots and was surprised to learn that her ancestral place was the same as Fallon's. Initially, she was in disbelief and thought the host was "messing" with her, but after realizing that he was telling the truth, the two began to laugh and wondered if they were relatives.

Filmed primarily in Ireland, Irish Wish follows Lohan as a book editor secretly in love with her boss. However, it is her best friend who steals his heart and is set to marry him. Making a desperate wish for her true love, Maddie (Lohan) magically wakes up as the bride instead. The romantic comedy is set to be released on Netflix on March 15.

Lindsay Lohan and Jimmy Fallon's Irish roots explained

On March 4, Lindsay Lohan appeared on The Tonight Show to promote her new Netflix film, Irish Wish. During the conversation, Jimmy Fallon asked about her roots in Ireland and wondered if she knew where she was actually from. She responded:

"Somewhere near Cork, my grandfathers are from."

Fallon was surprised as he quickly replied, "Me too!" After he reassured her that he was not lying, Lohan asked the host if he was going to say that they were related, to which Fallon responded:

"What if we're brother and sister... Yes, we're cousins!"

Laughing, he added,

"It could happen. Why not?"

Lindsay Lohan was born in the Irish neighborhood of Woodlawn in the Bronx to Irish-American parents before moving to Long Island. According to Wikipedia, her maternal ancestors were "well known Irish Catholic stalwarts" in Merrick, and her great-grandfather John Sullivan was one of the founders of the Pro-Life Party on Long Island.

As per IrishCentral, both her paternal and maternal ancestral roots can be traced back to Cork, Ireland.

Comedian and host Jimmy Fallon has identified himself as Irish on multiple occasions. During a 2010 interview for People Magazine, he said

"I try to get tan. But I’m Irish so I burn bright red – lobster red. But then it becomes a nice cinnamon toast color."

In 2014, genealogist Megan Smolenyak wrote an investigative report on Fallon's family tree. Published in Irish America magazine, the report revealed that Fallon "is predominantly but not entirely Irish." It was discovered that his ancestors hailed from Cork, Galway, Leitrim, and Longford. Aside from Irish, Fallon also has German and Norwegian ancestral roots.

Since both Lohan and Fallon's ancestry can be traced to Cork in some ways, the two seem connected, as they discovered during their conversation.

What's next for Lindsay Lohan?

While promoting her film on The Tonight Show, Lindsay Lohan also talked about her Freaky Friday co-star and onscreen mother, Jamie Lee Curtis. When asked, she confirmed that the two had kept in touch over the years. In the hilarious segment, Lohan recounted how she had to prove her identity to the 65-year-old Academy Award winner, who always asked for a "password" to confirm that she was the real Lindsay Lohan.

The two will soon be reunited to film the sequel to Freaky Friday, which Lohan revealed during a conversation with Andy Cohen on his SiriusXM radio show. She stated that she was "excited" to work on the project with Curtis but refused to divulge any details about the timeline.

Lohan was last seen onscreen in a cameo in the Mean Girls musical in January. Besides Irish Wish, she has another Netflix film on her roster titled Our Little Secret as part of her creative partnership with the streaming platform.

Jamie Lee Curtis starred in Disney's Haunted Mansion last year. She will next appear in the upcoming sci-fi flick Borderlands, releasing this August.

Lindsay Lohan's new film, Irish Wish, is set to be released on Netflix on March 15.