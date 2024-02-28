"I get the feeling, this year, we're going to see a lot more dingers" - Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon roasts MLB for see-through pants debacle

Jimmy Fallon, who hosts The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, gave his take on the recent debacle of MLB jerseys released by the collaboration of Nike and Fanatics.

The jersey, which was aimed at comforting players during the grueling nine-inning game, has received criticism from all corners for its see-through pants. Fallon has also chimed in on the criticism in his own hilarious way.

"And finally, MLB players are slamming the league’s new uniforms because their pants are see-through. Check it out. Yeah. I get the feeling, this year we’re going to see a lot more dingers," Jimmy Fallon said on his latest episode.[6:13].

Mixed reviews among MLB players regarding new jerseys

The MLB and the collaboration of Nike and Fanatics signed a 10-year deal worth over $1 billion in 2019 to provide kits for all MLB teams. For the 2024 season, the sportswear giants released a jersey “engineered to improve mobility, moisture management and fit.”

However, many players have criticized the jerseys, while others have praised them due to the features. Chicago Cubs infielder Dansby Swanson gave his take on the new jerseys:

“Cubbie blue is its own blue, right? This blue on the uniform is a little bit different than Cubbie blue. So how can we just recapture that?” (via The Athletic).

Taylor Ward of the LA Angels said about the new jerseys:

“It looks like a replica. It feels kind of like papery.”

Among those with positive feedback are Baltimore Orioles star Adley Rutschman, St. Louis Cardinal Nolan Arenado and Ronald Acuña Jr. of the Atlanta Braves. But there's a catch: all three are sponsored by Nike.

“The jerseys this season are much more breathable, with vents on the numbers and better airflow all around. It’s really going to make a difference during those hot summer games when I’m in full gear,” Rutschman said.

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred clarified that any new thing that comes across the board will always have negative feedback.

“We always pay attention to what anyone is saying about any new initiative. With baseball, any new initiative there’s going to be some negative feedback,” Manfred said to Yahoo Sports.

“First, and most important, these are Nike jerseys. Everything they’ve done for us so far has been absolutely 100% successful across the board.”

We are still in the early part of the season, so there's going to be more feedback from players and coaches. Moreover, Nike and Fanatics may be working to ensure that when the regular season starts, they would have addressed the negative feedbacks.

