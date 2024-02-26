Who is Joshua Wilck? All we know about Long Island man accused of stabbing his parents in their sleep

Joshua Wilck, a 24-year-old Long Island man, is accused of stabbing his parents in their sleep and then chasing them out of the house, continuing the assault before he was taken into custody, as reported by People.

The incident reportedly occurred around 11:15 p.m. Saturday, February 24, 2024 in New Hyde Park, New York. According to PIX11, Joshua Wilck went to his parent's bedroom, while they were sleeping and started to attack the two with a knife. As the victims fled the home, the suspect reportedly followed them and continued the assault until responding officers dragged him off and arrested him at the scene.

Long Island man arrested for attempted murder of his parents (Image via Pixi11/Facebook)

The victims, identified as a 60-year-old man and a 63-year-old woman, who suffered severe lacerations, were reported to be in critical but stable condition. The suspect was charged with two counts of attempted murder in the second degree, two counts of assault in the first degree, criminal obstruction of breathing, aggravated criminal contempt, criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree, and resisting arrest.

Joshua Wilck graduated from Herricks High School in New Hyde Park

Neighbors in New Hyde Park were left stunned after Joshua Wilck was arrested for attempting to kill his parents, who ran down the street yelling for help. Neighbors told News 12 that the father rang nearby doorbells asking for someone to call 911 after his son attacked him. New Hyde Park resident Karishma Tank told the media outlet:

“You never really hear about stories like that. It’s a quiet neighborhood. People get along with each other.”

Another neighbor who went to the same high school as Wilck told the network:

"I don’t know what he’s going through mentally or whatever it is, but it’s very scary and I hope his family finds guidance throughout this. I hope his parents are OK.”

As police continue to investigate the case, the potential motive for the attack is yet to be determined. Wilck's arraignment is scheduled for February 26 at the courthouse, as reported by Crime Online.