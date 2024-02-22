Missing Wisconsin 3-year-old Elijah Vue’s mother Katrina Baur allegedly arrested as search intensifies 

Missing Wisconsin toddler Elijah Vue’s mother, Katrina Baur, was allegedly taken into custody on Tuesday, February 20, 2024, WHBY reported. While the reason for the arrest was not disclosed, the toddler’s mother reportedly appeared on the prisoner listing from the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office.

The network reported a man named Jesse Vang, who lived on the same Mishicot Road address from where Elijah Vue went missing, was also arrested on Tuesday. The extent of their involvement in the disappearance, if any, is unknown as police continue to search for Elijah. The arrest was also confirmed by the search organization, Missing Pieces Network in a Facebook post.

Meanwhile, Crime Online reported investigators were seen searching at the apartment complex off Mishicot Road, where Elijah was last seen. As previously reported, Elijah Vue, a 3-year-old boy from Two Rivers, Wisconsin, went missing from his home in the 3900 block of Mishicot Road on Tuesday, February 20, 2024.

At around 11 am, the toddler was reported missing by an adult caregiver who last saw him at about 8 am at the residence. The relationship between the caregiver and the toddler was undisclosed.

Elijah Vue's family have not seen him or his parents for years

On Wednesday, law enforcement officials and community members continued to search for the missing 3-year-old, Elijah Vue. According to We Are Greenbay, several family members, including Elijah's aunt, Linda Vue, came from Appleton and Green Bay to search for the boy. Linda Vue told the network she hasn’t had contact with Elijah or his parents for years.

“There’s been no contact. We haven’t had contact with the mom or kids for the last two or three years. When I saw that post, I immediately acted right away. We came here yesterday looking for him. We just hope he is safe with someone and returns home as soon as possible.”

While not much is known about the toddler’s parents, authorities said Elijah is of Hmong and White ethnicity. As authorities declined to disclose additional information, citing an active investigation, the boy’s aunt said the family also have been kept in the dark:

“We’ve been in contact throughout the day and yesterday with the police. We’re just as clueless as everyone else,” she said. “I really don’t know (where he could be). I don’t have any information. My guess is just as good as everyone. We have the whole family here looking for him.”

A Facebook discussion group dedicated to finding Elijah alleged that his parents both have records and were investigated by Child Protective Services. It is important to note these are merely allegations online and have not been confirmed by authorities. Meanwhile, another person Autumn Olguin who followed the toddler's mom on socials alleged she was trying to get her life back together for her kids, whom she loved very much.

In a Facebook update on Tuesday, the Two Rivers Police Department said while they recognise the community's desire for information, they have to exercise caution in the ongoing search:

"They all recognize the community's desire to know more about the status of this matter, but need to be very prudent in what information is shared regarding this ongoing search and investigation.”

Police, who expressed gratitude for the community's response during the crisis, urged people to reach out to the department with any information that would lead to his whereabouts. Elijah Vue was described as being 3 feet in height with a birthmark on his left knee and having dark blonde hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing gray pants, a long-sleeved dark shirt, and red and green dinosaur shoes. He could be carrying a red and white plaid blanket. Anyone with information is asked to call (920) 686-7200.

