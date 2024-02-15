What happened to Darnell Taylor? Search intensifies for missing 5-year-old Ohio boy

Authorities are searching for 5-year-old Darnell Taylor, a missing Ohio boy suspected to have been abducted by his foster mother, 48-year-old Pammy Maye. An Ohio Amber Alert was issued statewide early Wednesday morning on February 14, 2024, for Taylor, who is believed to be in danger, ABC reported.

According to ABC, citing the Columbus police, authorities received a 911 call around 3 am on Wednesday from a man who said his wife, Pammy Maye, woke him up and made concerning statements that made him believe their foster child, Darnell Taylor, was hurt.

Maye’s husband revealed his wife, then left the scene in a Jeep Cherokee with Ohio license plate JIGGZII with his foster son missing from home.

According to WKYC, police, who responded to the scene around 3.08 am issued an Amber alert for the missing boy after searching the residence and checking several addresses of Maye's family members and known friends where he was not found.

Columbus Police issue plea for help in locating 5-year-old Darnell Taylor

In a Facebook post, the Columbus Police issued a plea for information that could potentially lead them to the missing 5-year-old child. Police believe Darnell Taylor was hurt after the boy’s foster mother made concerning statements to her husband lor and abruptly left the residence in a 2015 Jeep Cherokee early Wednesday morning.

Shortly before 6 am, authorities reportedly found the suspect's unoccupied vehicle in Brooklyn, Ohio, two hours away from the residence, but Darnell and Maye were not found in the area.

“The vehicle was located in Brooklyn, Ohio shortly before 6 am, but Mrs. Maye and Darnell have not been located. Anyone with information on Mrs. Maye or Darnell’s whereabouts is asked to call 911.”

Police said the suspect, Maye, described as 4-foot-9 and about 115 pounds, was last seen wearing a green floral nightgown and pink shoes, and Darnell was reportedly wearing Spider-Man pajamas and white boots.

In a press conference on Wednesday, Police Chief Elaine Bryant told reporters that they would appreciate any information that would help generate a lead into Darnell’s whereabouts.

"We have no idea what we are dealing with right now, that's why we're asking for the public's assistance. Any information you can give us we'd greatly appreciate it."

The Ohio State Highway Patrol released the following statement to 3News, saying:

“This morning, the AMBER Alert system was activated. We quickly identified that not all cell phones in the Columbus area received complete information. Immediate corrective actions were taken to ensure full dissemination thereafter.”

Deputy Chief Weir reported that the foster parents are believed to have been fostering Darnell Taylor since May 2023.

Columbus police said anyone with information can call the tip line at 614-645-2228, or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-645-8477.

Meet the man that a Peanuts character was named after HERE