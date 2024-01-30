Where was Taylor Mras last seen? Online community offers support in search of missing West Virginia University student

The online community is rallying behind the family of Taylor Mras, a missing West Virginia University student who disappeared from Pittsburg Airport on Sunday, January 28, 2024. In a Facebook post, Liz Gamble Mras, the missing student’s mom, revealed that her daughter was last seen at Pittsburgh Airport wearing a teal baseball cap on Sunday.

While the circumstances surrounding Taylor's disappearance are unknown, her mom revealed that police suspect a possible sex/human trafficking scenario in the case. Liz Gamble Mras also stated that it was uncharacteristic of her daughter to leave the university abruptly without her cell phone and her car.

In an update on early Tuesday, Liz revealed that authorities, including the FBI, have confirmed Taylor boarded a plane on Sunday at Pittsburgh airport. However, the destination remains unknown. Authorities have reportedly narrowed down the locations to Charleston, South Carolina, and Tampa, Florida.

“Got confirmation she was in the airport and boarded a plane ... .Working on confirmation as to where and if anyone was seen traveling with her (areas of interest are potentially Charleston SC and Tampa FL). Will continue to update as we get more information.”

Taylor Mras, a senior at WVU, is described as a white female with blue eyes and brown hair.

Taylor Mras' disappearance post has been shared over ten thousand times

On Monday, January 29, Liz Gamble Mras, the concerned mom of West Virginia University student Taylor Mras, took to social media to plead for information that could lead to her missing daughter’s whereabouts in the wake of a suspicious disappearance.

Liz noted that it was uncharacteristic of her daughter to simply vanish without notifying her friends. She also mentioned that Taylor left her belongings, including her car and her dog, which she was rarely known to do. Liz implored for information on her daughter’s whereabouts and also revealed that authorities believe her daughter may be a victim of human trafficking.

In a Facebook post, Liz stated,

“My daughter is missing… last seen at Pittsburgh Airport wearing a teal baseball cap. 1/28/2024. Left everything and everyone behind. Has never done anything like this before. She is a senior at WVU… police report filed and they are suspecting possible s*x/ human trafficking. If anyone sees her please notify police.”

In response to the plea, the online community rallied behind Taylor’s concerned mom, helping to amplify the message of her disappearance. The post has been shared over ten thousand times at the time of writing this story. Several people also flooded her post with a volley of supportive comments, praying for her safe return. A social media user, Erin Thomas, commented:

“I’m so sorry Liz. I shared this with all my friends who I went to school with or worked with in Pittsburgh.”

Comments from social media users (Image via Liz Gamble Mras/Facebook)

A friend, Cherry Tapley, shared the message on her timeline and asked people to amplify the post so that Taylor Mras could be located safely.

“This is my good friend, Liz’s daughter who is missing. You all know Liz as my rescue mission partner. PLEASE SHARE so she can get home safe.”

The post was also shared by a Facebook group, Missing Persons, Cold Cases & Human Trafficking, with over a hundred thousand followers. The group urged anyone with information about Taylor Mras to contact the police at (304) 284-7522.