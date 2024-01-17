What happened to Flordan Bazile? Missing UMass student found dead following an extensive search 

The search for missing UMass student Flordan Bazile ended tragically after he was found dead on January 16, 2024, following an extensive ground and water exploration. According to the campus newspaper UMassDTorch, Bazille, a UMass Dartmouth student, was announced as missing on Tuesday morning by UMassD Police.

At the time, campus police said the 21-year-old athlete, who was a sprinter on the UMass Dartmouth track team, was seen leaving Pine Dale Hall on the UMass Dartmouth campus around 2 am on January 15. He was later spotted in Fairhaven, MA, around Howland Road and Coggeshall Street.

Trigger warning: This article contains mentions of suicide. Readers' discretion is advised.

Following an extensive ground and water search led by UMassD Police, who were assisted by first responders from various surrounding cities and towns, Flordan Bazile was found dead in the Acushnet River on Tuesday evening.

NBC News, citing Prosecutors with the Bristol County District Attorney's Office, reported that Flordan "Flo" Bazile was found dead from an apparent suicide on Tuesday evening.

Who was Flordan Bazile? All about the young athlete

In an email, University of Massachusetts Dartmouth Chancellor Mark Fuller confirmed Flordan Bazile's death.

Flordan Bazile was a native of Orlando, Florida, who attended New Bedford High School. Fuller revealed Bazile, a sophomore at the Charlton College of Business and a sprinter on the UMass Dartmouth track team, was described as “hard-working, energetic, a champion, and a great friend,” by teammates and coaches at the university.

According to Boston 25, recently Flordan Bazile was named Little East Conference Track Athlete and Track Rookie Athlete of the Week for his recent performances. According to his athletics profile, he had an extensive list of achievements, including winning the Little East Championship. He also holds the UMass Dartmouth record for the 100-meter dash.

In the email statement, Fuller, who expressed sadness at the tragic loss of a young and talented life, said counseling services will be made available for students and staff at the Counseling Center is open from 8 am to 5 pm, Monday through Friday.

Fuller added:

“In the coming days, we will share information with students, staff and faculty about any plans to honor Flo’s memory and celebrate his life on campus. Our thoughts and prayers are with Flo’s family, friends, teammates, and classmates during this very sad time.”

Fuller also noted after-hours support help line can be reached at 508.910.4357, adding that the Center for Religious and Spiritual Life also has campus ministers from several faith traditions who can provide confidential pastoral counseling.