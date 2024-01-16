What did Shania Turner do? Girlfriend arrested for murder of missing teen found dead on Houston hiking trail

Shania Turner, a 24-year-old woman, was arrested last week for the alleged murder of her 18-year-old girlfriend, Tierra Horn, who was found dead on January 5, 2024, on a hiking trail, just yards from Turner's downtown apartment.

Tierra Horn, an 18-year-old from Texas, was reported missing on January 4, 2024, two days after she was last seen on January 2. She was found dead on a hiking trail near Buffalo Bayou in downtown Houston.

On January 11, 2024, Houston police announced they had arrested the victim’s girlfriend, Shania Turner, in connection to the death. Turner is accused of strangling Horn over suspicion of infidelity.

Shania Turner allegedly strangled Tierra Horn over suspicion that the victim had given her STD

In a news release, the Houston Police Department announced Shania Turner was charged with murder on Friday, January 12, 2024, after allegedly strangling her girlfriend, Tierra Horn:

“Charges have been filed against a suspect arrested in the death of a woman found at 1900 Nance Street about 5:40 pm last Friday (Jan. 5). The suspect, Shania Laneice Turner, 24, is charged with murder in the 232nd State District Court.”

According to Court records cited in Click 2 Houston, Turner strangled Horn following a heated argument centered around the former's belief that Horn had given her a s*xually transmitted disease (STD). During the heated dispute, Turner allegedly strangled Horn and left her body on the Buffalo Bayou trail located just yards from her downtown apartment.

According to the Harris County Institute for Forensic Science website, the cause of death is listed as "compression of the neck."

Horn’s older sister, Rokeisha Calton, told ABC affiliate KTRK that the couple were in a volatile relationship and had dated on and off for a little over a year. She further said they often fought and most of the fights centered around accusations of cheating. Calton told the network she last spoke to her sister on January 2 to make plans for her upcoming 19th birthday party, adding she suspected foul play after Horn vanished.

Calton told the publication she suspected Shania Turner was involved in her sister's disappearance. She added:

"I hope she don't get to walk outside or step outside the jail any day."

In an interview with KRIV, Horn’s other sister, Skinesha Granville, revealed Turner, who was allegedly physically abusive, would often strike the victim.

“[She] used to hit on her and beat her, beat her up and stuff, and I just had to break it up. I guess she didn’t know how to approach us about it, or maybe she was scared to tell us, so when we did find out, it was way after the fact.”

Turner is reportedly being held in Harris County jail on a $100,000 bond.