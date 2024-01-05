Where was Cassandra Hansen last seen? Body reportedly found in search for missing Richland woman 

The body of missing Richland woman Cassandra Hansen was reportedly found on Thursday, January 4, near the Columbia River hours after she was reported missing. Cassandra Hansen, a 25-year-old woman, was reported missing Thursday morning to the Richland Police Department.

Shortly before Hansen was reported missing, her husband, Nicholas Wallace, announced her disappearance in a Facebook post while issuing a plea for information that would lead to the whereabouts of his missing wife.

In the post, Wallace said his wife Cassandra Hansen, who was last seen at the couple’s home in Richland, Washington, went missing after going for a walk by the river at 9:15 p.m. on a Wednesday and was not heard from after 10 p.m. Hansen was reportedly driving a 2017 Kia Sedona when she left her home around 9:15 p.m. In the post, Wallace said:

"Last seen wearing white vans, blue jeans, grey pullover, and a black winter coat. Last seen 9:15 pm 1/3/2024. She is driving a 2017 Kia Sedona. Again please contact me if you have any information."

On Thursday afternoon, the missing Richland woman was found in a parked car near the Columbia River shoreline near Leslie Groves Park.

Authorities confirm missing Richland woman Cassandra Hansen was found dead

According to KEPR TV, Benton County Coroner Bill Leach confirmed the body of missing Richland woman Cassandra Hansen was found Thursday afternoon in a car parked at Leslie Groves Park.

Leach, who added drowning was not the cause of death, declined to disclose further information until an autopsy is conducted next week.

Meanwhile, in a Facebook post on Thursday afternoon, The Richland Police Department said detectives were conducting an investigation on the 1400 block of Hains Avenue near Leslie Groves Park and asked people to avoid the area until further notice.

Shortly after, in an update, the Richland Police Department confirmed that the body found in the area was of Cassandra Hansen but declined to share additional information, citing an active investigation. They said:

“The Richland Police Department has confirmed, along with the Benton Coroner’s Office, that the female reported earlier today to be missing, Cassandra Hansen, was found deceased in the area of the 1400 block of Haines Avenue.”

While authorities declined to comment if the incident was being treated as a possible crime, they said no other individuals are being searched concerning her death. They added:

“This remains an open investigation, but be assured that no other individuals are being sought in connection with this death. Since it is an open investigation, we cannot provide further details at this time.”

A Facebook page that appeared to belong to the victim showed she was a Colorado Springs native and studied to be an EMT at Columbia Basin College in Pasco. Hansen worked as an advanced emergency medical technician for Prosser Memorial Hospital Ambulance Service.