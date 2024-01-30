Who was Neel Acharya? Missing Purdue student found dead on campus hours after disappearance

Neel Acharya, an Indian man studying at Purdue University, was reportedly found dead on campus on Sunday, January 28.

Acharya was reported missing the same day by his mother, Gaury Acharya, who took to multiple social media platforms to appeal for any news regarding her son’s whereabouts.

In a post on Facebook, Gaury Acarya, who lives in India, said her son Neel Acharya, a student at Purdue University, went missing early Sunday morning when returning to his dorm from a dance competition.

Gauri revealed her son was last seen by an Uber driver who dropped him off at Purdue University.

"Our son Neel Acharya has been missing since yesterday Jan 28 (12:30 AM EST) He is studying at Purdue University in the US. He was last seen by the Uber driver who dropped him off at Purdue University. We are looking for any info on him. Please help us if you know anything.”

In a press release, The Tippecanoe County Coroner's Office said authorities were called to 500 Allison Road in West Lafayette on the Purdue University campus for a possible dead body on Sunday around 11.30 am. Upon arrival, police reportedly found a "college-aged male" dead at the scene.

He was later confirmed as missing student Neel Acharya by the authorities. The cause of death remains under investigation.

Neel Acharya was studying computer and data science in Purdue University

On Monday, local media outlet Purdue Exponent reported Neel Acharya, an Indian student, was a double major in computer science and data science in the John Martinson Honors College.

In an email to the university's computer science department, interim CS head Chris Clifton confirmed to students and faculty Acharya's tragic demise.

"It is with great sadness that I inform you that one of our students, Neel Acharya, has passed away," Clifton wrote. "My condolences go out to his friends, family, and all affected."

While authorities have not revealed additional details in the case, including the circumstances surrounding the victim’s demise, Purdue Exponent reported on Sunday around 10:30 am a “college-aged man” was found dead near the Maurice J. Zucrow Laboratories.

Robert Wang, a research assistant working at the lab, told the Exponent, the body had been found by a graduate student.

The Tippecanoe County Coroner's Office has not confirmed if Acharya was found dead near Maurice J. Zucrow Laboratories. However, in a press release, they did state "college-aged male" later identified as the missing Purdue student, was found dead near 500 Allison Road in West Lafayette.

In the press release, the coroner's office, who have yet to disclose the cause and manner of death, said an autopsy was scheduled to be conducted Monday afternoon.