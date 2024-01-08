David Pakula GoFundMe raises over $29,000 as Marlboro Middle School student passes away aged 12

A 12-year-old student from Marlboro Middle School, David Pakula, reportedly passed away on Friday, January 5, 2023. David's death was confirmed on a GoFundMe page set up by a family friend to render financial assistance to his bereaved parents, Monika and Darek, and his brothers.

While the cause of David's death has yet to be disclosed, the organizer of the GoFundMe page did mention that he passed away on Friday from unknown causes. At the time of writing this article, the fundraiser, created by Edyta Rusznica, has raised over $29,000 of the $30,000 target amount. Rusznica has urged people to donate and show their support to David’s parents and brothers Patrick and Alex.

The page added in its description that since a number of people had reached out to them asking how they could help, they decided to start the fundraiser. The money from the same would be used to support David Pakula's family and for his funeral.

David Pakula's friends create petition for memorial at Marlboro Middle School

David Pakula, a 12-year-old from Marlboro Middle School passed away due to unknown causes on Friday, January 5, 2024. Since then community members have rallied around his family and also started a GoFundMe to help cover David's funeral expenses. They also created a Change.Org petition to urge officials to create a memorial in the young boy's name at Marlboro Middle School.

“David Pakula was a wonderful person and he was humorous, and a good person to be around. Help his story live forever by signing this petition to get a memorial/plaque in his name in Marlboro Middle School.” The petition read.

The petition was started on January 7, 2024, by one of David's friends, Connor Starfaci, and has since gained 256 signatures. People flooded the petition comments section with an outpouring of love and support for David Pakula and described him as a remarkable young boy.

The petition creator, Connor, who met David in Spanish Class last year, wrote that the reason behind the petition was to help "David live on forever" in their hearts.

“I met David last year in Spanish. We had lots of fun and made many jokes. I hope that god treats him better than this place did and that he flys high.” Connor said.

Meanwhile, another devastated friend Gabriel Litt noted David was immensely loved by many people in the community. Litt added that he had known the 12-year-old since the second grade and described him as someone who was "so nice."

“I want him to fly high and see how many people loved him and cared about him on the way to heaven.” Gabriel added.

In a Facebook post, a friend's mom, Olga Verbetska, described David as a fiercely bright young boy who will be missed. She wrote that he was a "very bright, smart, and active boy" who was one of her son's "great friend." She went on to call him a "shining light" who will be "missed terribly" by everyone who loved him.

David Pakula’s family announced funeral services will be held at 11 am on Wednesday, January 10, 2023, at St. Gabriel's Main Church, located at 100 N Main St Marlboro, New Jersey.