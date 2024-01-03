Rory DeCristoforo GoFundMe raises over $500,000 as 6-year-old girl dies in Staten Island house fire

6-year-old Rory DeCristoforo died in a house fire in Staten Island on January 1, 2024. According to New York City Fire Department (FDNY), the fire started on Monday 5:30 pm local time. The young girl was immediately rushed to the hospital after being rescued, but she later succumbed to the injuries.

Trigger warning: The article contains references to the death of a child. Readers' discretion is advised.

According to authorities, the cause of the fire has yet to be determined. A GoFundMe fundraiser has been launched to cover funeral costs and provide financial assistance to the deceased girl's family.

A horrific Staten Island house fire on New Year's Day took the life of a 6-year-old girl, Rory DeCristoforo

A horrific house fire broke out at a residence in Staten Island on January 1, 2023. The fire was so massive that it killed a 6-year-old girl, Rory DeChristoforo. She was reportedly the daughter of St. Peter’s Boys High School's athletic director and head football coach. According to PIX 11, John Fodera, the president of St. Peter’s Boys High School, spoke about the brutal house fire and said,

"This is such a tragic event... A tragedy of a house burning is something that is unfathomable to believe, but when a life is lost, there are no words."

Authorities, including 60 firefighters and 12 units, arrived at the scene at 110 Brookside Avenue at 5:38 pm local time on Monday. A spokesperson for the FDNY/EMS confirmed that it took them almost an hour to bring the fire under control. According to Division 8 Deputy Chief Gregg Hansson, the fire started in a second-floor bedroom and then killed Rory DeCristoforo.

A neighbor, Rick Benevento, spoke about the family and said,

"They moved in about two months ago, just before [the girl's grandmother] died."

The community and the family are mourning the loss of the child

A GoFundMe fundraiser has been launched to cover the funeral expenses of the young girl. The fundraiser aimed to raise $650,000; more than $528,000 has already been donated to the cause. Over 5,000 people have made contributions as of now. It has been mentioned in the fundraiser post that Rory DeCristoforo had three older siblings - Kali, Bubba, and Shane. According to the fundraiser post,

"Loved and cared for by many, Rory will be missed beyond belief. Mark and Meg, who have dedicated so much to their community, are now grappling with an immense loss that no family should ever have to endure."

A neighbor, Paul Michielli, told CBS News,

"It really happened really quick. By the time I got down to the end of the block, I saw really dark smoke billowing out of one of the windows, and firefighters were already breaking the windows and trying to enter the premises."

Rory DeCristoforo has been described as a "dark-haired, blue-eyed beauty with a playful, loving spirit." She was also reportedly a lively child. The case is currently an ongoing investigation.