What happened to Lizbeth Medina? Investigation underway as Texas cheerleader found dead in apartment bathtub

Lizbeth Medina, a 16-year-old Texas cheerleader, was discovered dead in her apartment bathtub by her mother, Jacqueline Medina. The latter came home to look for her daughter after she missed the Christmas Parade on Tuesday, December 5. The police have yet to reveal additional information about the case.

No arrests have been made as of now, and no suspects have been identified as well. Law enforcement officials haven't revealed the exact cause of the victim's death.

A GoFundMe fundraiser was launched by Lizbeth Medina's aunt, Ana, to raise funds for a funeral and memorial. The fundraiser post mentions that the 16-year-old was the only child of Jacqueline.

"My sister is inconsolable. Any mother would understand the pain she's going through," said Ana Medina.

Jacqueline Medina found her unresponsive daughter, Lizbeth Medina, in their apartment's bathtub

Jacqueline Medina discovered the horrific scene when she came home to Cottonwood Apartments on Tuesday at 7 pm to look for her 16-year-old daughter. Lizbeth, who was a cheerleader at Edna High School, was found unresponsive in the bathtub of the house.

The Edna Police Department was soon called, and they believed that Lizbeth had become a victim of capital murder. Jacqueline revealed that they have been residing in Edna for just about a year now. According to KHOU-11, she said,

"The most horrible way a mother could find her child. She was murdered in cold blood. It should have been a great day because she was involved in the Christmas parade. She was going to be with the cheer squad."

The heartbroken mother further added:

"I lost it. She was my world, my everything... Everything I do was for her. Someone dared to go in and just rip my daughter away from me, it just kills me. I just want answers to why they would do this to an amazing little girl who would never hurt anyone, wouldn't dare to hurt anyone."

She further said that she feels that she has lost her best friend.

The GoFundMe fundraiser has collected $12,402 of $20,000 in donations. Ana Medina, Lizbeth's aunt, told NBC News that the family doesn't have any additional information regarding the tragic murder and is looking for answers.

Authorities have determined Lizbeth Medina's death to be a murder, but they haven't revealed what made them conclude that. The case is currently an ongoing investigation, and authorities are trying to unearth all the details regarding the incident. In a Facebook post, Edna Police Chief Rick Boone said that they have increased police patrols in the area since the alleged murder.

The Edna Police Department has recently posted an update on Facebook where they revealed a person of interest. A description of the vehicle that could be associated with the alleged murder has also been mentioned in the post.

Ana spoke about Lizbeth Medina's background and said that she was born when her mother, Jacqueline, was only 16 years old. Lizbeth was raised in Grand Island, Nebraska.

Anyone with information that could help investigators is urged to call the Edna Police Department at 361-782-6522 or Crime Stoppers at 361-552-2274.