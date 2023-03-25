How old is Crystal Smith? Aiden Fucci’s mom charged over evidence tampering in Tristyn Bailey murder case

In February 2023, Aiden Fucci pleaded guilty to fatally stabbing 13-year-old cheerleader Tristyn Bailey back in 2021. Fucci’s mother Crystal Smith, 35, is also facing charges related to the crime. She, however, has pleaded not guilty.

Authorities mentioned that Crystal Smith was taken into custody on Saturday. She was accused of tampering with evidence when her son allegedly murdered Bailey.

What did Aiden Fucci’s mother do?

Crystal’s arrest warrant revealed that surveillance footage on home cameras captured her cleaning Aiden’s jeans between 12.55 pm and 1.28 pm on May 9, 2021, when the latter allegedly returned home after murdering Bailey. Further investigation revealed that the jeans and the sink tested positive for blood.

The arrest warrant stated:

“During the course of the investigation, a witness identified that [Aiden Fucci] was wearing jeans on May 8, 2021, at 8 pm before the murder of [Bailey].”

The arrest warrant seemed to correct the documents that were retrieved earlier, which stated that Fucci was reportedly wearing a light-colored hooded sweatshirt, shorts, and white shoes with a black Nike logo.

Fucci's mother, Crystal Lane Smith was recently charged with evidence tampering for washing her son's jeans after the crime. The same has been confirmed by the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office.

Jail records revealed that Smith was booked in around noon and was then released at 1:40 pm local time. She was held at the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center, and a bond of $25,000 was issued. County Sheriff Robert A. Hardwick addressed the tragic incident and said,

“I remain incredibly proud of the men and women of the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office for their continued thoroughness in this investigation. Our goal in any investigation is to ensure proper accountability across the board for successful prosecution.”

Hardwick further stated:

“Crystal Smith will be held responsible for her role in this case and justice will be served for Tristyn Bailey and her family.”

State Attorney R.J. Larizza released a statement regarding Aiden Fucci’s mother’s possible involvement in the crime and said:

“Tampering with evidence is tampering with justice and cannot be excused or tolerated.”

Letters by Aiden Fucci’s mother retrieved

When Aiden Fucci was initially being interrogated, Smith was heard telling him to “find his story and stick with it.” Media outlets discovered letters where Fucci’s mother mentioned that he isn’t beyond saving. She reportedly wrote:

“As a mother, the love you have for your child is difficult to articulate to others, unless they're a mother themself.”

She further added:

“From a mother pleading on behalf of the life of her adolescent son, please show my Aiden mercy; he is not beyond saving.”

Crystal Smith also reportedly wrote a letter expressing her condolences to Tristyn’s family.

Smith’s next court appearance is scheduled for April 4, 2023.

