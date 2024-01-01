What happened to Philip Dale Nix? Suspects arrested after off-duty police officer killed in North Carolina gas station

A police officer, identified as Sgt. Philip Dale Nix was killed at a North Carolina gas station on Saturday, December 30, 2023. Authorities have identified three suspects- Jamere Justice Foster, 18, Z'quriah Le'Pearce Blackwell, 18, and John Walter Morrison, 28. All of them have been taken into custody, and formal charges have been pressed against them.

Nix was rushed to the hospital soon after the fatal shooting. He, however, succumbed to the injuries. According to authorities, Sgt. Philip Dale Nix attempted to stop a crime that was possibly taking place at the gas station. This allegedly led to him getting shot.

A horrific incident broke out on Saturday when Sgt. Nix, a 23-year veteran, attempted to stop a crime at a gas station in North Carolina. He was fatally shot, and the suspects fled the scene. According to the Greensboro Police Department, the brutal shooting happened at about 4 pm at Sheetz at 3202 Sandy Ridge Road in Colfax.

Another off-duty officer and a Guilford County paramedic official were at the scene and offered help to the victim. A statement has been issued on X, by Governor Roy Cooper. According to the statement:

"...Our prayers are with the Greensboro police and family and loved ones. Every effort must be made to apprehend those responsible and bring justice in this tragic situation."

ABC 11 reported that a Blue Alert was issued. It is usually issued when a law enforcement personnel is attacked or when the public or a law enforcement officer is in danger. The news station further confirmed that Philip Dale Nix was the Supervisor of the Family Victims Unit. Along with that, he was also the assistant team leader of the GPD Honor Guard. For over 12 years, he has been working as the Team Leader for the Peer Support Team.

Two suspects have been held without a bond

WTVR reported that the deceased officer wasn't on duty when the shooting took place. Police took all three suspects into custody. Jamere Justice Foster was charged with first-degree murder, larceny, and conspiracy to commit larceny. Blackwell has been charged with accessory after the fact to first-degree murder. Authorities have then charged the third suspect, Morrison, with accessory after the fact to first-degree murder, larceny, and conspiracy to commit larceny.

While Morrison and Foster are held without a bond, a bond of $500,000 has been issued for Blackwell. Police revealed that they had arrested all the suspects from Winston-Salem. The Greensboro Police Department stated on Facebook, saying:

"We ask that all parties respect the family’s privacy in this difficult time and more information about donations to the family will be shared on our social media pages in the coming days."

In a press conference on Saturday, authorities did not confirm the alleged criminal activity, Sgt. Philip Dale Nix witnessed that, which prompted him to intervene. The case is an ongoing investigation.