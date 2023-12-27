What happened to James Watson? Florida man Kendall Yarborough arrested over half-brother's murder

28-year-old Kendall Yarborough has been accused of killing his half-brother, James Watson, after cops arrived at the house and discovered that Watson had been shot. He was rushed to the hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries. The tragic incident took place on December 25, 2023, at about 3:06 pm local time. Authorities have also found the alleged murder weapon in the house.

Yarborough's next court appearance has been scheduled for Wednesday, January 3, 2023. According to the police, Kendall fatally shot James Watson when he was looking for his cell phone. DuPage County State's Attorney Bob Berlin has described the incident as a "senseless act of violence."

Trigger warning: The article contains references to gun violence. Readers' discretion is advised.

James Watson was allegedly shot to death by his half-brother on Christmas Day, when he was looking for his cell phone

On Christmas Day, at about 3:06 pm, officers from the DuPage County Sheriff’s Office responded to a house, situated in the 25W0-100 block of Wood Court. Upon arrival, officers discovered the victim who had sustained a gunshot wound in the abdomen. Despite being rushed for emergency medical care, Watson couldn't survive the attack.

Police began the investigation and discovered an alleged course of events. Before the shooting, James Watson was allegedly looking for his cellphone. After not being able to find it, he became upset and slammed a card table on the floor.

Meanwhile, the suspect, who was upstairs, shot at Watson, and the bullet struck his abdomen. The family immediately called 911 and tried providing help to Watson. Police also recovered a 9mm Sig Sauer P-365X handgun and one spent 9mm bullet casing.

Law enforcement officials immediately took Yarborough into custody, without incident. He was further charged with first-degree murder, in connection to the tragic shooting that killed his half-brother. The suspect made his first court appearance on Tuesday, December 26, 2023. His next court appearance, as mentioned before, has been set for next week.

Bob Berlin has expressed condolences to the victim's family

DuPage County State's Attorney Bob Berlin spoke about the unfortunate incident and mentioned:

"On Christmas day, James Watson lost his life after his half-brother, Kendall Yarborough allegedly shot him in the abdomen while James was looking for his cell phone."

As reported by ABC 7 Chicago, Berlin mentioned that this horrific act will not go "unpunished" and that the family will get justice for their tragic loss. He added:

"This senseless act of violence will not go unpunished. To James’ family and friends, I offer my sincere condolences and wish them strength as they mourn the loss of a family member and come to terms with another family member accused of his murder."

Berlin has expressed his gratitude to DuPage County Sheriff James Mendrick and his team, for their work and effective investigation in the case. He had also thanked Assistant State’s Attorneys Robert Willis, Helen Kapas, and Michael Paup, for filing official charges against the suspect.

The case is an ongoing investigation, and law enforcement officials have not revealed any further information, as of now.