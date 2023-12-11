What happened to Father Stephen Gutgsell? Suspect arrested as Omaha Catholic priest killed in rectory

Omaha Catholic priest, Father Stephen Gutgsell was fatally assaulted on Sunday, December 10, 2023. Authorities revealed that Gutgsell reported a break-in, and upon responding to the scene, they found him in an unresponsive state. Police have now identified a suspect, an Iowa man, Kierre L. Williams, and have taken him into custody.

Officials revealed that the man was reportedly on the scene when they arrived. He was eventually slapped with several charges including homicide.

The Archdiocese of Omaha said in a statement that they are praying for the family of the deceased priest.

Father Stephen Gutgsell died after allegedly being stabbed by an Iowa man, identified as 43-year-old Kierre L. Williams

Authorities responded to a report of a break-in on Sunday, December 10, 2023, at about 5 am local time. On arriving at the location, they discovered an injured Stephen Gutgsell, who had been stabbed, and the suspect, Kierre L. Williams. Police immediately arrested the suspect and charged him with homicide and use of a weapon to commit a felony, as per Law&Crime.

The Associated Press reported that it is not yet clear if the Iowa man has retained an attorney to represent him.

The Archdiocese of Omaha confirmed that the incident took place at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Fort Calhoun, Nebraska. The victim was reportedly taken to the Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Omaha World-Herald reported that the archdiocese said in a statement:

"Please join Archbishop George Lucas in prayer for the repose of Father Gutgsell, for his family and for the St. John the Baptist parish community in this tragic time."

St. John the Baptist parishioner Mike Fitzgerald further told the news station that the regular 8.30 am mass was canceled after the fatal stabbing. Fitzgerald had described Stephen Gutgsell as a "holy man," who had been connected to the church for about 11 years.

The Catholic priest pleaded guilty to theft charges in 2007 and was reassigned to a different church

Authorities investigated the victim's background and found that he had faced criminal charges before. Law&Crime reported that Gutgsell pleaded guilty to theft by deception, in 2007. He reportedly embezzled $125,000 from another church and was sentenced to probation. He was also ordered to pay restitution.

After the 2007 incident, he was reassigned to a different church. According to church authorities, he had learned his lesson and had also asked for forgiveness for his actions. Parishioner Mike Fitzgerald spoke to Lincoln Journal Star about Stephen Gutgsell and said:

"He did a lot of things for the community. He always made sure that the (church) bulletin had everything we needed to know about things going on at the church."

Earlier this year, Father Stephen's brother, Rev. Michael Gutgsell also pleaded guilty to theft charges, as per ABC News.

Authorities do not believe that Stephen's past had anything to do with the fatal stabbing.