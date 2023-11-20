What did Eliakim Ishchayil do? Charges explored as Massapequa man accused of torturing animals and identity theft

A man from Massapequa, Long Island, named Eliakim Ishchayil, has been accused of neglecting his two children and five dogs, who were found in unsanitary conditions. The 53-year-old is also being accused of being involved in identity theft after he was taken into custody on Saturday, November 18, 2023. He currently faces several charges including criminal possession of a forged instrument.

According to Newsday, Ishchayil was under investigation in connection with attempting to swindle his sister. The publication noted that it was during this that they found Eliakim's children living in "deplorable" conditions and the malnourished dogs who hadn't been fed or given any water. Since the children were found living in the house, Child Protective Services was also involved immediately and the children were released into temporary foster care.

A man from Massapequa arrested for allegedly keeping his children and five dogs in unsanitary conditions

When authorities reached an apartment on Clocks Boulevard in Massapequa on Saturday, November 18, 2023, they were met with a tragic scene. Pix11 reported that the local police had been investigating 53-year-old Eliakim Ishchayil who had allegedly tried to swindle his 60-year-old sister. The Long Island resident lived in the basement of his sister's house but had allegedly transferred the deed into his name.

Law enforcement officials discovered that there were two children, aged nine and six, along with five dogs living in the house in "deplorable" conditions. Police revealed that one of the dogs had a bloody wound on its body while others were trapped in cages, covered in their own feces and urine. All five dogs were severely malnourished and looked like they had been starving for some time.

Authorities immediately rushed the children to a hospital, after which they were released to foster care. It was also revealed that their biological mother was living in a different country. Meanwhile, the dogs were shifted to The Town of Oyster Bay Animal for treatment. When authorities investigated the house, they couldn't find any traces of water and food for the canines.

Authorities confirmed the suspect's arraignment will take place once the situation becomes better

The 53-year-old Massapequa man is facing several charges in connection to neglecting the canines and trying to swindle his sister out of her house.

The charges include second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument, two counts of first-degree identity theft, and five counts of torturing or injuring animals. News12 Long Island shed light on Ishchayil's other alleged actions. It was reported that he tried to transfer the deed of the house that belonged to his sister, to his name.

Shortly after the arrest, it was determined that the suspect was in immediate need of medical care. However, no further information has been released on the medical needs. The Massapequa man's arraignment will be scheduled as soon as it is feasible.

