What did April McLaughlin do? Woman arrested after 55 dogs rescued from Arizona home

April McLaughlin, who ran an animal rescue center in Chandler Arizona, was reportedly taken into custody on Friday, September 22, 2023. The 48-year-old was arrested after police allegedly found multiple abused dogs and five dead puppies at the center.

Trigger warning: This article contains mentions of animal cruelty and animal cruelty leading to death. Discretion is advised.

Police reached McLaughlin's facility on Friday, with a search warrant for the facility. April was slapped with nearly a dozen charges related to animal cruelty. Additionally, People reported that the authorities began looking into McLaughlin after a veterinarian professional reported to them about the conditions of three animals at the center.

April McLaughlin reportedly said that she had been running the facility for a year and had apparently "taken in too many dogs." Following her arrest, the police removed 55 dogs from her custody, many of whom were elderly and special-needs dogs. According to ABC7 Chicago, several of these dogs, who were living in terrible conditions, might need to be euthanized.

April McLaughlin, who ran the animal rescue center from her house, arrested on animal abuse charges

As mentioned earlier, local police obtained a warrant to search the premises of an animal rescue center that April McLaughlin ran from her house in Arizona. When the police reached the house for a search on Friday, September 22, 2023, they found 55 dogs in disturbing conditions and five dead puppies in a freezer.

The gruesome discovery was made at an animal rescue center called the Special Needs Animal Welfare League, which was run by 48-year-old April McLaughlin.

The dogs were found in an extremely bad situation with many starving and without access to any water. April was arrested on Friday after police searched her property. They noted that at the time, several neighbors had complained of a bad smell coming from April's house, according to ABC7 Chicago. When April McLaughlin failed to give updates about some of the dogs in her care, people began wondering if they were fine at the center.

The police began investigating the center on September 8, 2023, when a veterinary doctor reported that some of the dogs at the center weren't in good shape. According to the New York Post, on September 9, 2023, the Arizona Humane Society reached out to April but was unable to get inside her house. The Chandler Police and the Arizona Humane Society reportedly said that they were working together to make sure that the dogs were getting good treatment.

However, several people seemed frustrated with the pace at which the authorities were investigating the case.

April allegedly stored food in the freezer next to the dead puppies

April McLaughlin was arrested on September 22, 2023, and is currently facing multiple charges of animal abuse and animal cruelty. These include 55 counts of animal abuse, 55 counts of animal cruelty, and one count of vulnerable adult abuse, according to ABC7 Chicago.

The last charge is filed against her since her elderly mother was also staying in the same house where the conditions were so unhealthy. The Arizona Humane Society took to writing a post on Facebook on Friday about the situation at the center.

"This warrant could not have come soon enough for these at-risk animals who are now being directly transported to our trauma hospital where our veterinary team will provide much-needed medical care," the Facebook post read.

Several dogs at April's rescue center were found in crates that were stacked upon each other, and some were covered by tarps too. AZ Family reported that many puppies were found dead inside the freezer and April had allegedly kept food next to the bodies. Upon being asked, she said she did not have a problem doing the same.

A cash-only bail of $2,500 has been set for April, who is currently being held at the Maricopa County Jail.