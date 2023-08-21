What happened to Phillip Rutledge? Arizona Gallopin' Goose Bar shooting leaves 1 dead and 3 injured 

A fatal shooting took place in Gallopin' Goose Bar near Arizona Boulevard and Martin Road on Sunday, at around 12:45 am local time. The shooting killed one person and left three individuals injured. The deceased victim has further been identified as Phillip Rutledge, who sustained several gunshot wounds.

Coolidge Police Commander Mark Tercero stated that the shooting took place after a fight broke out in the bar between two women. After being kicked out, they took the fight to the parking lot and it eventually turned violent.

Trigger warning: The article contains references to gun violence. Readers' discretion is advised.

Gallopin' Goose Bar shooting began after two women got into a fight

Responding officers arrived at Gallopin' Goose Bar at around 12:50 am local time, after the shooting was reported. Upon their arrival, they found that several people had been injured, and one man had died in the shooting. Several handguns were also recovered from the site.

Police are yet to reveal further details regarding the shooting. According to authorities, the bar fight escalated when the parties involved opened fire at each other and ended up killing and injuring people. Law enforcement officials are yet to make arrests in the case.

As per Fox 10, Coolidge Police Commander Mark Tercero shed light on the incident and said:

"What we’ve determined so far is this started inside the bar when two females got into a physical fight. The bar staff kicked the two females out of the bar and the altercation continued in the parking lot. Shortly afterwards friends and family arrived and the fight continued. Eventually the people involved pulled out guns and exchanged gun fire."

Authorities later confirmed that the shooting was an isolated incident, and the public was not believed to be in any danger.

Netizen comments on the shooting (Image via Kelsey/Twitter)

The deceased victim, Phillip Rutledge, was pronounced dead at the site, while three others sustained non-threatening injuries after the shooting at Gallopin' Goose Bar. Two individuals were shot in the feet, while another was shot in the leg and arm, as per Fox 10.

Since the investigation is currently ongoing, law enforcement officials are yet to reveal additional details about the suspects and the shooting at Gallopin' Goose Bar.

Cases of gun violence are on the rise in the nation. In an isolated incident, on August 20, at around 1:15 am local time, a man was found dead outside a bar in Kansas. The Pittsburg Police Department confirmed that the victim was involved in an argument before he was shot to death.