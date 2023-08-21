What happened to Celina Rebholz? Nevada man arrested in shooting death of his girlfriend

The body of 27-year-old Celina Rebholz was found in a residence on the 1600 block of Golden Arrow Drive, near Maryland Parkway and Desert Inn Road. Police also arrested Celina's boyfriend James Gina on August 14, 2023, in connection to the murder.

Celina's body was found after a man walked into the Southeast Area Command Center for the Las Vegan Metropolitan Police Department to report a murder, according to 8NewsNow. It was also revealed that Celina Rebholz had allegedly been killed two days before Gina was taken into custody. The tipster went to the police on August 14 and revealed that Gina had threatened to take Celina's life in a verbal argument on August 12, 2023.

Upon further investigation, police discovered that the suspect had a criminal history that could be dated back to 2002. Since then, James had pleaded guilty to several charges and has been convicted of the charges as well.

James Gina allegedly killed Celina Rebholz, two days before his arrest after threatening to shoot her thrice

Police made the discovery on August 14 when they arrived at the house and met a tattooed man who was identified as James Gina and the body of his girlfriend Celina Rebholz

Gina was arrested after a tipster arrived at the Southeast Area Command Center for the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department at around 2:30 pm on August 14. The tipster claimed that he was scared for his life after making the report. The man said that he heard the couple fighting two days before he went to the station and that at the time, Gina had threatened to shoot her dead.

"I’ll put three [bullets] in you if you don’t shut up," Gina allegedly shouted at Celina.

The tipster said that shortly after hearing this, he left the house and when he returned he found Celina Rebholz naked on the floor. Meanwhile, her boyfriend was behaving in a frantic manner and was all over the place. The tipster claimed that while he wanted to call the emergency services, he left the house as he didn't know what to do. Upon returning the next day, the tipster was informed by Gina that Celina was dead and that he had stuffed her body in the attic.

Two other witnesses also corroborated the tipster's claims. The second witness said that Gina sent him a text, where he allegedly wrote:

"She's gone! She's dead."

The person added that Gina also asked him to drop him at the airport so he could get a rental car to dispose of Celina Rebholz's body as it had begun decomposing by then. A third witness told police that James Gina told him that he had been "fiddling" with the firearm when he accidentally shot Celina Rebholz.

It was revealed by the police that Celina Rebholz had been shot 12 times.

Gina has faced several criminal charges over time, including multiple domestic violence ones

Upon investigating Gina's criminal history, police found out that he had multiple domestic violence charges filed against him. He was also convicted of about five felonies. He was first arrested after being accused of domestic violence, but the case was later dismissed.

Later he pleaded guilty to several charges including battery resulting in substantial bodily harm constituting domestic violence, battery resulting in substantial bodily harm, coercion constituting domestic violence, and possession of a stolen vehicle.

His latest conviction dates back to last year when he was accused of operating a chop shop. The tipster told police that the suspect had a short temper, and possessed several firearms.

Gina is currently being held in Clark County Detention Center without bail and faces charges of open murder with a deadly weapon and owning or possessing a gun as a prohibited person. His preliminary hearing has been scheduled for September 5, 2023, at 9:30 am local time.