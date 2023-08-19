What happened to Johnathan Willette? Girlfriend charged as Nevada man found decapitated in Henderson home

45-year-old Devyn Michaels was taken into custody on August 15, 2023, after her boyfriend Johnathan Willette was found decapitated in his bed the previous week. Willette's mother was the first one to discover his body.

When questioned, Devyn initially denied being involved and stated that she left the house that night. However, she later reportedly confessed to striking him with a wooden stick. Devyn claimed that she did not want to kill Johnathan Willette and only wanted to hurt him enough to be hospitalized, as per the Review-Journal. She reportedly wanted him out of the way so that she could plan what to do with her kids.

Willette's mother claimed that she saw her son for the last time the night before the alleged killing at around 10 pm local time with his girlfriend.

Girlfriend charged with murder after 46-year-old Johnathan Willette's decapitated body was discovered by his mum

On August 7, after Johnathan James Willette's mother made the horrifying discovery in her son's bedroom, authorities arrived at the crime site. They noted that smoke was coming out of the mutilated body of the 46-year-old man. Law enforcement officials mentioned that the smoke could be linked to chemicals like ammonia and bleach, as per Law&Crime.

An investigation into the case began right away, and Johnathan Willette's girlfriend was brought in for questioning. Eventually, she admitted to hitting him in the head and claimed that she was abused by him. Johnathan's girlfriend further claimed that he would make his oldest child shower in front of him.

Johnathan Willette's mother stated that Devyn was her son's ex, however, they were trying to make things work. She further stated that she saw the suspect washing dishes in the kitchen at around 1 am local time in their Henderson home. Devyn reportedly told her that Willette was drunk and asleep, and they had plans to wake up early to enroll her children in school.

Willette's mother later woke up at 3 am when she heard the dogs barking. However, she went back to bed without investigating the noise. The next day, at about 8 am, she found that the dogs were locked and Johnathan Willette's truck was parked outside. This was when she went to his room and made the horrifying discovery. She also revealed that a meat cleaver was missing from the kitchen.

Authorities are yet to find the victim's decapitated head

Expand Tweet

After further investigation, police discovered Johnathan's girlfriend's personal items including her social security card, wallet, keys, and blood-covered phone at the victim's house. After the arrest, Devyn was charged with murder in connection to Willette's death.

According to a polygraph test conducted on the suspect, a "significant reaction" was noted when she was asked about Johnathan's murder, as per RadarOnline. It is important to note the victim's head has not yet been found and authorities are still looking for it.

A GoFundMe page has further been launched by the victim's step-sister, Valerie Rivera Johnathan, to meet his funeral expenses. It has raised $3,988 as of this writing.