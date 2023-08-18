Watch: Harford County Sheriff’s Office release video of potential suspect in Rachel Morin's murder

Investigators have released a video of a potential suspect in Rachel Morin's murder. On Thursday, August 17, chief deputy of the Harford County Sheriff’s Office, Colonel William Davis, announced via news conference that they have a video of a suspect in the death of missing Maryland hiker Rachel Morin who was found dead along a forest trail in Bel Air earlier this month.

The suspect is reportedly also linked to a home invasion in Los Angeles that occurred in March 2023. In a Facebook post, the Harford County Sheriff’s Office released the video showing the suspect on surveillance camera leaving the home where the assault occurred in March. Authorities added the DNA evidence in the home invasion case was also linked to Morin’s murder.

While the suspect has not been identified, Davis described him as a Hispanic man in his 20s who is about 5 feet 9 inches tall and 160 pounds. The post read:

“The unknown male is described as being approximately 5’ 09’’ 160 pounds, approximately 20-30 years of age, dark hair, muscular build and is believed to be of Hispanic descent. This is not a current photo (within the last six months), and the subject’s hairstyle may have changed.”

Harford County Sheriff’s Office Facebook account posts video of suspect in Rachel Morin's murder

In a news conference On Thursday, Harford County Sheriff’s Office released the video showing the suspect in Rachel Morin’s murder who was seen leaving a crime scene of an earlier assault that occurred in March. Authorities linked the unidentified suspect to Morin’s murder after DNA evidence from the previous case matched with the recent incident. Davis said:

“This DNA evidence has come back as a match tied to a home invasion and an assault of a young girl in Los Angeles this past March. Unfortunately, that suspect has not been positively identified, but he did leave behind his DNA.”

The video released on Facebook showed a shirtless suspect leaving a home where the assault occurred. The Harford County Sheriff’s Office asked people with information on the suspect, described as a muscular Hispanic man in his 20’s, to contact them at their tip line (410) 836-7788 or via email at [email protected] The post read:

“This individual is believed to have ties to the Los Angeles area and may have been involved in violent crimes in other states. Anyone who can identify this unknown male, or has additional information, is asked to contact the Harford County Sheriff’s Office at our tip line (410) 836-7788 or via email at [email protected]”

As previously reported, Rachel Morin, a 37-year-old mother of five, was reported missing by her boyfriend on Saturday, August 5, after she failed to return from her run from the Ma & Pa Trail in Bel Air, Maryland. The boyfriend, who filed a report roughly five hours later, said he grew concerned after finding her car abandoned at the trailhead. The next day police found Morin dead along a forest trail in Bel Air.