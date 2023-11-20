How many charges is April McLaughlin facing? "Dog hoarder" arrested again after long investigation

A suspected repeat offender, April McLaughlin, has been rearrested and faces up to 95 charges related to animal abuse after authorities found 55 dogs at her home. McLaughlin allegedly “collected them” by creating multiple social media accounts. She is also accused of abusing these dogs, as the authorities reportedly found five puppies’ bodies stashed in her freezer.

In September 2023, April McLaughlin, 48, found herself facing numerous charges linked to accusations of animal abuse and neglect. However, a bureaucratic mishap resulted in the case being returned to local law enforcement.

Subsequently, she was re-charged last week with a staggering 77 misdemeanor counts. Law enforcement has taken further action by presenting nine felony charges related to animal cruelty and nine additional misdemeanors to the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office. Despite these submissions, authorities have clarified that a thorough review is still pending for these charges.

The whole matter was uncovered after the police raided April McLaughlin’s home and reportedly found a dozen dogs living in their fecal matter, without access to water or food. As the woman got arrested, all of the dogs at her home were moved to animal care, while 5 of them had to be euthanized.

The authorities also revealed that April McLaughlin allegedly kept the dogs as a part of a shelter that she ran under the name of the Special Needs Animal Welfare League. The authorities have since released a poster informing the masses of the situation in Phoenix, Arizona. The poster read:

“Caution. All vets in and around Arizona. April Addison (AKA Taylor/ Sydney/ Lauren) is currently under investigation for dog hoarding, neglect and fraud. If she brings in any dogs for treatment or euthanasia, hold the dogs, and call 6022142386.”

"How awful, evil woman": Netizens shocked after learning about the accusations against April McLaughlin

As the news about the repeat offender being arrested again spread like wildfire on social media, many netizens were left shocked and outraged as they were stunned to hear about the torture faced by the animals. As @nypost tweeted about the matter on X (formerly Twitter), many infuriated masses commented. Here are some reactions:

Social media users lashed out at the Arizona woman who allegedly hoarded dozens of dogs, tortured them, and was even found with the bodies of 5 puppies in the freezer. (Image via X)

Currently, it is not known if April McLaughlin is in jail or has been released on bail.

On the other hand, April kept denying the accusations. She claimed that she never stored the puppies’ bodies and did not keep the dogs hungry or in poor condition. At the moment, the investigators are still investigating the matter.