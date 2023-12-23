Fight outside popular Irish pub leads to fatal Wheaton shooting

A shooting reportedly broke out outside a bar in Wheaton on Friday, December 22, 2023, killing one man. WGN-TV reported that according to witnesses, an argument that allegedly took place inside the pub eventually turned violent and led to shots being fired outside Rosie O'Reilly's Bar, on 0N131 Gary Ave. Police also confirmed that the suspected shooter had been arrested.

While the condition of the victim wasn't revealed immediately, it was later reported that they had lost their life in the shooting. An autopsy has now been scheduled for Saturday, December 23. Police are yet to release information on the victim's identity.

John Dwyer, the pub owner reportedly told cops that the victim was shot in the head, as per WGN-TV.

An argument about leftover slices of pizza led to the alleged shooting outside a Wheaton bar on Friday

On Friday, authorities responded to Rosie O Reilly's Pub, 0N131 Gary Avenue, shortly before 8:45 am local time. A spokesman for the DuPage County Sheriff's Office confirmed that the incident was a homicide and that an investigation is currently being conducted.

Several shell casings were reportedly recovered from the area behind the pub and CBS News reported that the fight originally broke out over leftover slices of pizza.

"These three guys had pizza, and they had some leftovers. So they must have been saying to the bar, 'If anybody wants some leftovers,' and somehow, they got into a questionable argument," Dwyer said.

The pub owner continued:

"One minute they're hugging, the next minute they're arguing."

One of the three men, who was outside the establishment during the fight, reportedly fired two shots in the air. Immediately after, the victim was reportedly shot in the head on the handicapped ramp, as per CBS News. Theresa Dwyer, John's wife, who is also the general manager of the pub, identified the victim as a regular customer.

The Wheaton shooting victim reportedly had two children

As per CBS News, Theresa Dwyer shared a statement and said:

"Just a nice guy. He'd come in, he'd visit with people. Sometimes there was a little teasing back and forth and stuff, but life is life. It doesn't matter what you are. You know, children… very sad."

According to Theresa, the Wheaton victim had two kids, and another one on the way.

"He talked about his family. Very proud. Happy to have the children and the one on the way... The kids, and life – I don't care what's going on. Life is life," she added.

While cops were investigating the scene, Wheaton North High School, which is located nearby, was placed on a soft lockdown. Authorities have further confirmed that all individuals reportedly involved in the shooting, including the alleged gunman have been taken into custody.

The case is an ongoing investigation, which is being led by the DuPage County Sheriff's Office.