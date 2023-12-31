What happened to Lue Yang and Se Vang? Incident explored as 14-year-old boy arrested for killing parents in Fresno

A 14-year-old boy has been arrested for allegedly killing his parents at their family residence near the Fresno County community of Miramonte. The parents have further been identified as Lue Yang and Se Vang. The minor has also allegedly critically wounded his younger sister. According to cops, he was held at a juvenile hall.

It has been mentioned that since the suspect is a minor, his name wouldn't be revealed. He initially told police that an intruder had entered the house and fatally attacked Yang and Vang. However, cops felt otherwise. According to the young boy, the intruder fled in a pickup truck.

Authorities arrived at the house on the 4700 block of Dunlap Road, near Miramonte, on Wednesday, December 27, 2023, shortly after 7.30 pm local time. According to the Fresno County Sheriff's Office, two adults were dead, and an 11-year-old girl was found severely injured. The caller, a 14-year-old boy, told cops that an intruder was responsible for the fatal attack. Authorities, however, arrested him as the suspected killer.

Fresno County Sheriff John Zanoni mentioned that the case is an ongoing investigation. They are still trying to figure out the possible motive behind the murders. Zanoni also believes that the murders are isolated incidents and that society isn't under any threat. Zanoni added:

"Two children have lost their mother and father due to the actions by their other sibling."

Yang and Vang were at the house during the attack, along with their two sons and one daughter. According to cops, the parents died on the scene, and the 11-year-old girl had to be sent in for emergency surgery. ABC 7 reported Zanoni's statement where he said that the girl was a victim of "attempted homicide."

ABC 7 had further revealed what the suspect told the dispatcher in the Fresno County case. According to the dispatcher:

"(Reporting party) screaming on the line, saying someone broke into his house with a gun. Can hear children crying. (Reporting party) frantic. Not answering question."

Despite the suspect's efforts to convince the cop about the presence of an intruder, according to Zanoni, it wasn't the case. According to the news station, he said:

"Evidence ultimately showed that he fabricated the story of a break-in and was responsible for using multiple weapons to attack his mom, his dad, and his sister."

Zanoni added:

"When individuals live in rural areas of Fresno County like up there in the mountains, those individuals tend to have weapons readily available, whether it be knives, firearms, things like that."

The suspect was arrested and is currently charged with two counts of murder and one of attempted murder. Authorities are currently looking into the case to discover all the details. The Fresno Bee reported that the 7-year-old son of the deceased victims was uninjured and is now taken care of by relatives.