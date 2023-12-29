What did Jeffery Davis do? Suspect arrested in connection to LA college campus sledgehammer attack

Jeffery Davis, 40, has been accused of attacking a woman using a sledgehammer on Sunday, December 24, on the El Camino College campus in Torrance. The victim has been identified as a 65-year-old Asian woman, Junko Hanafusa. The woman succumbed to her injuries on Christmas.

CBS News reported that the El Camino College Police Department had initially handled the case and then received assistance from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. Police have not yet disclosed a possible motive behind the fatal attack. A spokesperson with the LASD has, however, stated that the attack could be completely random in nature.

Authorities have charged Jeffery Davis for allegedly attacking an Asian woman on an LA college campus on Sunday

The incident reportedly occurred at about 7 am on the 16000 block of Crenshaw Boulevard in Torrance. The victim was reportedly collecting recyclables on the El Camino College campus. After the alleged attack, she was rushed to a local hospital, where she later died on Christmas Day.

The Inmate Information Center of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department confirmed that the suspect is currently being held with bail. Jeffery Davis has also been accused of fleeing the scene. Authorities have confirmed that the victim's unresponsive body was discovered by a bystander, who then informed the cops.

Authorities initially arrived at the scene after receiving reports of an assault. Later, they discovered the injured woman, who allegedly got beaten up by Jeffery Davis. They found her outside the gymnasium of the school. KTLA reported that even after the brutal attack, the victim's dog stayed by her side. A neighbor spoke about the incident and said,

"My husband and I walked to her house yesterday to drop off a gift and was greeted by Junko’s sister who informed us that Junko had been attacked at ECC by a transient on Sunday."

Authorities confirmed Jeffery Davis as the suspect after checking surveillance footage

The entire community has been in shock after the brutal attack on the victim. A neighbor of the victim, identified as Leslie Anderson, told KTLA,

"It's devastating. It's gut-wrenching. I'm still in shock. Our dogs became friends so they would play together and we would talk. Just the sweetest woman."

Campus police looked into surveillance footage that had captured the entire incident. This made them conclude that the suspected attacker was Jeffery Davis. David. Sgt. Francisco Esqueda of El Camino College Police said,

"The person that we had an idea of who was on the security footage is, we believe, a homeless person we've had contact with before."

Authorities arrested the suspect from a park located near the alleged crime site. El Camino College reportedly did not confirm whether the victim or the suspect were students at the college.

It has further been mentioned that when the alleged assault took place, most students were not on campus since the winter recess was on. Upon further investigation, cops discovered that Jefferey Davis had been arrested previously too. Authorities are currently investigating the case to discover more about the incident.