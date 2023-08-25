Watch: Florida student arrested after ring video shows him injecting chemical agent underneath neighbor's door

Xuming Li, a chemistry student in Florida, has been caught injecting an opioid "chemical agent" underneath his neighbor Umar Abdullah's door. As per WFLA, Abdullah, who moved to the apartment complex in which Li resides with his then-pregnant wife last year, was not on favorable terms with Li, who complained about losing sleep and hearing the toilet seat move.

While the other residents welcomed Abdullah and his wife when they moved into Tampa in June 2022, Xuming Li showed disregard for them. According to Abdullah, the issues with the Florida student began after his daughter was born.

Abdullah claimed that he would get a strange chemical odor inside his house, which would worsen in May 2023.

“I never thought after all this that no. I’m just imagining this. No," Abdullah told WFLA.

Authorities arrested Xuming Li and charged him with possession of a controlled dangerous substance and burglary.

Xuming Li is a chemistry PhD student at University of Southern Florida

Xuming Li, 36, is registered as a Ph.D. chemistry student at the University of Southern Florida, but he has not been enrolled since the summer 2023 semester ended, according to the NY Post. Li has been accused of contaminating Umar Abdullah's condo in Florida. Abdullah has been living there with his wife and newborn daughter since last year. The father of one has complained of having smelled a chemical substance, and the entire family has fallen sick as well.

After initial doubts and a friend's noticing the "obnoxious" strong chemical smell, the family set up a hidden camera outside their Florida condo. Disturbing footage caught Li loading his syringe with a compound and then crouching near the door to inject the liquid underneath through a crack. The terrified family called the cops, who then arrested the Florida student.

According to law enforcement officials, the compound injected was a mixture of opioid pain medications—methadone and hydrocodone. Abdullah further added that Li's behavior shocked them, as they thought he was just a "regular" guy. For safety purposes, authorities haven't revealed the names of Abdullah's wife and daughter.

The Florida condo resident stated that after moving there in June 2022, while the other residents welcomed them, Li complained of hearing the toilet seat move and also stated having issues with sleep. Umar further spoke about his daughter's condition and said,

"I look at my daughter. Her eyes were full of tears. She was not crying, but her eyes were full of tears."

Li faces several charges including aggravated stalking

Before the shocking discovery, the family was totally confused about the source of the strange smell. They had called the air conditioning company to check for anything suspicious. Additionally, they also called the plumber to fix any leakage, if there was one. The family also contacted the landlord to check for leaks or breakages in any ducts or vents. Unfortunately, the smell was still very much there.

In the video shared, Li is seen sporting casual tracksuit bottoms while crouching near Umar's door. Umar spoke about the incident and said,

"I was sniffing the place like a dog. We were shaking. We can't imagine that he is coming and doing something."

It has been further revealed that Abdullah and his family are doing a lot better. Along with the charges mentioned before, Li also faces three counts of battery-dispersed chemical agents against the members of the household. Separately, he is being sued by Abdullah for domestic violence and by the condo association for breach of contract.