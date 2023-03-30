How old are Melissa and Amanda Kohberger? Bryan Kohberger’s sisters allegedly fired over ties to Idaho murder suspect

Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger’s sisters have reportedly been fired from their jobs for their relationship with Kohberger. The two sisters, Amanda and Melissa Kohberger, lost their jobs over a few months after Bryan Kohberger was arrested for the quadruple murders.

It was further revealed that Bryan’s parents are retired and the family is currently going through a tough financial phase.

Amanda was an actress, while Melissa Kohberger was a mental health therapist in New Jersey. Bryan Kohberger’s sister Amanda was reportedly part of a gory slasher movie that portrayed the bloody deaths of several young students on a camping trip. People have also found similarities between the film and Bryan’s actions.

Both sisters have now lost their jobs after Bryan Kohberger was arrested. He was taken into custody for murdering four young students named Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle, Madison Mogen, and Ethan Chapin.

Tenaa Yoder @TenaaYoder @aileenkelly40 @MailOnline He hasn't been convicted in court (I believe he will be), his sisters are not persons of interest (accomplices, I don't understand how they can be fired ... Imagine, this could happen to anyone if a relative committed a horrible crime. @aileenkelly40 @MailOnline He hasn't been convicted in court (I believe he will be), his sisters are not persons of interest (accomplices, I don't understand how they can be fired ... Imagine, this could happen to anyone if a relative committed a horrible crime. 😳

As has been mentioned before, the older sister Melissa was working as a school counselor when she was fired, while the younger one named Amanda was once working as an actress.

However, it is unclear if she was fired from that specific post. According to sources, the family is currently going through financial distress.

Bryan Kohberger’s family has also not visited him in prison, however, they have reportedly spoken to the suspect over a phone call. In January, the family released a statement saying:

“We will love and support our son and brother.”

Melissa Kohberger also wrote a poem on the four students who died before police took Bryan Kohberger into custody for the same crime. Amanda had worked on a slasher film called “Two Days Back” that showed young kids getting brutally killed with hatchets and knives.

Kerri Rawson, the daughter of BTK Killer, spoke about how crimes committed by individuals impact family members. Rawson said:

“Kohberger's family, as far we know at this point, are crime victims too.”

Aileen Kelly @aileenkelly40 @TenaaYoder @MailOnline I think he’ll be convicted. The family is suffering enough. They shouldn’t loss their jobs because of their brother. @TenaaYoder @MailOnline I think he’ll be convicted. The family is suffering enough. They shouldn’t loss their jobs because of their brother.

Between 1974 and 1991, the BTK Killer killed around 10 people in Wichita and Park City, Kansas.

Kohberger’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for late June

The family further spoke:

“We have fully cooperated with law enforcement agencies in an attempt to seek the truth and promote his presumption of innocence rather than judge unknown facts and make erroneous assumptions.”

A fellow inmate of Bryan revealed that he spends long hours watching the news cover him. The Idaho murder suspect has reportedly been given access to a television in his cell, and also has the freedom to watch whatever he wants.

The former criminology doctoral student faces several charges, including four counts of first-degree murder in connection with the deaths of the four students.

🇨🇦 Teresa 🇨🇦 💉💉💉💉💉 @ttreew @TenaaYoder @MailOnline They said they stand by him, so I can see no acting jobs (no sponsors) and a school counsellor that works with students, standing behind the accused killer of students being let go. The company just has to say they don’t reflect the values of their business/school. @TenaaYoder @MailOnline They said they stand by him, so I can see no acting jobs (no sponsors) and a school counsellor that works with students, standing behind the accused killer of students being let go. The company just has to say they don’t reflect the values of their business/school.

It was discovered that Bryan has not entered a plea, and is scheduled to begin his trial on June 26, 2023. Prosecutors have not yet mentioned if they are seeking the death penalty for Bryan or not. Before the preliminary hearing in June, he was being held without bail.

