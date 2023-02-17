What happened to Anthony Mitchell? Family files lawsuit as Alabama inmate allegedly freezes to death in prison

Anthony Mitchell, who was arrested last month for allegedly shooting at sheriff's deputies, passed away after being imprisoned for almost two weeks. His family and protesters are holding the Walker County Sheriff's Office responsible for his death.

Family members of Mitchell have claimed that the county inmate froze to death while in police custody after being restrained and placed in a walk-in freezer for several hours. Protesters have brought up the lack of transparency from Sheriff Nick Smith and said:

"We've had too many things go on around here. Too many people disappeared too many people are killed by the police. And within a week you know, it's forgotten about, nobody knows."

Trigger warning: The following video is disturbing in nature. Viewer's discretion is advised.

Ben Crump @AttorneyCrump Anthony Mitchell — who suffered from mental illness — spent 2 weeks at the Walker County (AL) Jail under the pretense that he’d receive medical help… Guards allegedly tased Mitchell & locked him in a FREEZER before he was carried out of the jail! This is absolutely appalling! Anthony Mitchell — who suffered from mental illness — spent 2 weeks at the Walker County (AL) Jail under the pretense that he’d receive medical help… Guards allegedly tased Mitchell & locked him in a FREEZER before he was carried out of the jail! This is absolutely appalling! https://t.co/P56c2IOzin

A friend of Mitchell's, Austin Banks, joined the protest after a federal complaint was filed against the Walker County Sheriff's Office. He said:

"It made it a little bit more real for me this time instead of just seeing it on TV and it makes me sad to see when police officers kill someone. But it makes it completely different when you know that person you grew up with that person.

Amidst protests regarding Anthony Mitchell's death, Sheriff Nick Smith denies request for meeting

Anthony Mitchell, 33, passed away on January 26, two weeks after he was taken into police custody for attempted murder after allegedly threatening to harm himself and others. Following his death, his family members filed a federal lawsuit in Walker County claiming:

"This is one of the most appalling cases of jail abuse the country has seen."

AJ+ @ajplus



Officers allegedly used a stun gun on



Video shows officers apparently dragging… An Alabama man died of hypothermia after being arrested during a wellness check and left "completely naked" in a cell, says a lawsuit.Officers allegedly used a stun gun on #AnthonyMitchell and confiscated his false teeth, family say.Video shows officers apparently dragging… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… An Alabama man died of hypothermia after being arrested during a wellness check and left "completely naked" in a cell, says a lawsuit.Officers allegedly used a stun gun on #AnthonyMitchell and confiscated his false teeth, family say.Video shows officers apparently dragging… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/R9oC6QPfT7

Statements made by physicians at Walker Baptist Medical Center stated the cause of Anthony Mitchell's death to be hypothermia. The doctor said:

"I am not sure what circumstances the patient was held in incarceration but it is difficult to understand a rectal temperature of 72 degrees F, 22 degrees centigrade while someone is incarcerated in jail. The cause of his hypothermia is not clear. I do not know if he could have been exposed to a cold environment. I do believe hypothermia was the ultimate cause of death."

Amidst allegations of mistreatment, lawyers have questioned how an inmate can freeze to death in a "modern, climate-controlled jail, in the custody and care of corrections officers." The federal complaint states:

"Tony's death from hypothermia was the direct and proximate result of these defendants' deliberate indifference or malice, and of their ongoing denial of Tony's constitutional rights under a scheme that continued to operate after his death through the issuance of false statements to family members and the media."

IncarcerNation @IncarcerNation January 2023: Walker County, AL cops tasered, stripped naked+locked up Anthony Mitchell, 33, a mentally ill man into a jail freezer. Police lied to cover it up, claimed he was "awake+alert" when found (limp, not conscious on security cam) to the hospital. Dead from hypothermia. January 2023: Walker County, AL cops tasered, stripped naked+locked up Anthony Mitchell, 33, a mentally ill man into a jail freezer. Police lied to cover it up, claimed he was "awake+alert" when found (limp, not conscious on security cam) to the hospital. Dead from hypothermia. https://t.co/dMxMDpnNBg

Protesters, including Anthony Mitchell's friend Austin Banks, allegedly requested a meeting with Sheriff Nick Smith but the appointments were canceled.

Expressing his disappointment, Banks said:

"That's what upset me about him canceling all our appointments and specifically telling me that no, he was not going to speak to me about this subject. One. Why did Nick Smith and TJ Armstrong both say that Mr. Mitchell was alert and conscious on the way to the hospital when the video clearly shows he was not, he was lifeless body. Then, two. How did his body temperature get that low?"

Anthony Mitchell's friends, along with other protesters, plan on protesting outside the jail on Wednesday and Saturday.

Me.She.Her.BRE™ @unBRElievablyMe Justice needs to be served for #AnthonyMitchell … There’s not enough people talking about this situation. Justice needs to be served for #AnthonyMitchell… There’s not enough people talking about this situation.

According to reports, Mitchell's cousin had requested a welfare check after Anthony Mitchell, who had a history of mental illness and drug use, started to have bad delusions. He allegedly reacted violently to the officers and fired at least one shot at them.

