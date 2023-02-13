WATCH: Raleigh police bodycam footage shows fatal arrest that led to Darryl Tyree Williams' death

On January 17, 2023, Darryl Tyree Williams was pronounced dead after a violent encounter with Raleigh police officials. Nearly one month after the encounter, the Raleigh police department released bodycam footage of the incident, sparking outrage among netizens across various platforms.

Trigger warning: This article contains mentions of police brutality. Viewer discretion is advised.

In the footage of the incident, officers can be seen approaching 32-year-old Darryl Tyree Williams and his friend in a car, where alcohol and marijuana are visible. The New York Post reported that he also allegedly had a folded dollar bill containing white powder. After being asked to exit the vehicle, they were asked to put their hands behind their backs, leading to a brief struggle. Subsequently, one of the officers tased Williams.

The officer can then be heard saying:

"I'm going to tase you again."

Darryl Tyree Williams attempted to flee before he collapsed once more. After officers restrained him, he warned them that he had heart problems.

He can be heard saying:

"I have heart problems. Please, please, please."

Why is it always necessary in the U.S. for law enforcement to throw people to the ground and yell at them in such a confusing way that they end up panicked trying to comply & obviously instinct takes over and they try to flee?

However, an officer proceeded to tase him again, causing him to scream as they handcuffed him. Shortly after, the authorities realized that Darryl Tyree Williams did not have a pulse anymore, and they proceeded to do chest compressions on him while medical personnel were called to the scene.

Soon after, Williams was transported to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Officers claimed that during a search, they recovered two firearms from the vehicle of the deceased.

Relatives and advocacy groups condemn the death of Darryl Tyree Williams

In an official statement, Dawn Blagrove of the advocacy group Emancipate NC said that the death of Darryl Tyree Williams continued the disturbing trend of African-Americans dying at the hands of the police.

The cop calls him Boo. He must be familiar with him to know what his family nickname for him was. Tragic. What was the reason for arrest anyways? Trace amount of white powder. PFFT! Not enough to prosecute so what's the point?

Blagrove said:

"How many times do we have to watch public executions before policing will be held accountable? Emancipate NC stands behind the demands presented to Raleigh City Council and expect to see officers held accountable for Darryl Williams' death."

The victim's mother, Sonya Williams, claimed that officers had profiled her son because he was African-American.

She said:

“(The police) didn’t respect him at all as a human being. That was my baby and he did not deserve to die that way."

The footage of Darryl Tyree Williams being repeatedly tased by cops is sickening. They killed him. He should still be alive. Raleigh Police Department should fry for this. It's horrific. It will haunt you.

Tyree's aunt, Mary Cabell, echoed the mother's sentiments.

Cabell said:

“He was too young. He hadn’t even really started. I want some answers, and I want to know why my nephew got taken.”

According to CNN, in the aftermath of the death, six North Carolina officers involved in the incident were placed on administrative leave. Raleigh authorities have stated the case is under investigation.

